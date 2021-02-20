Letters to the editor, February 20, 2021

Equality of Opportunity

One of the most important foundations of this country has always been that we all have (or should have) equality of opportunity. Because we all have different God-given gifts (or lack thereof), equality of opportunity rarely results in equality of outcome. Equality of outcome has recently become “equity.” In Utopia, equality of opportunity and equality of outcome (or equity) should be approximately equal.

Life shows us this is not the case: I’m a white, six-foot male who will never (ever!) dunk a basketball. In fact, the NBA shows us that the concept of equity doesn’t hold in the real world (no matter what some wish us to believe). All we can hope for is equality of opportunity to do as much as we can (or wish to attempt) in life.

If equity results, that is the cherry on the ice cream sundae, but should never be the expectation. If our children are brought up to expect equity, they will be sorely disappointed. If they are brought up to expect equality of opportunity, won’t they be flabbergasted (Gob smacked, or whatever) when (or if) they actually achieve equity? Which outcome do we wish for our progeny?

Marshall Miller, Piedmont

Dodging a vote