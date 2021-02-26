Letters to the editor, February 26, 2021

He turned on Trump. He also eliminated the Republican majority. Every Senatorial candidate, as pathetic as they were, hand picked by McConnell and Thune. One involved in a Covid stock scandal. Another wouldn’t debate his opponent. The third a two time Senatorial looser. Trump, not McConnell or Thune, brought voters down ballot to nearly take the House from the Democrats. John Thune is too invested with Mitch McConnell and both are monumental failures. They will carp and blame everyone but themselves. They are truly the Donor First Party political leaders.

Larry McIntyre, Custer

What is she trying to hide?

City Councilperson Laura Armstrong wants to have private “closed’ retreats with the City Council. She wants these meetings to be outside of public scrutiny and without public record. Why? What does she want to do in these meetings that is not worthy of public disclosure? When backroom (retreat) deals are made, then the public interest is not served.