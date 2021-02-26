Letters to the editor, February 26, 2021
Another travesty
Has the Rapid City school board gone absolutely mad?
There are a majority of members that do nothing but follow the directions of Superintendent Simon blindly, yes I said blindly, and the latest travesty is cancelling Prom.
The feeble attempt to “ask parents what they think” will undoubtedly be followed by a majority vote to cancel the event much like grandparents were kept from watching sports ( the ridiculous two spectator rule) or kids were robbed of their fifth day of education.
This utter madness, all in the interest of “keeping the kids safe,” has to stop now. I guess through all the pandemic hype they don’t know that high schoolers are having hot tub parties and house party get togethers much as they have for all time. And they are worried about the “closeness” at a supervised dance?
Vote these clueless board members out at your earliest opportunity before they do additional damage to Rapid City kids.
Parents need to speak up now to save Prom and give serious thought to running for school board when the terms of the blind followers are up.
Janette McIntyre
Innocent until proven guilty?
A man is accused (but not yet convicted) of misdemeanors, and the governor thinks he should resign. Another man illegally solicits foreign help for his political campaign, ignores a pandemic, pays his paramours to keep quiet, incites a mob to attack the national Capitol, lies about anything and everything, brags constantly, taunts constantly, and does what he can to divide the country, and the governor thinks he's great. Noem is funny, yes?
Gary Berman, Durham, NC
Is this constitutional?
So, here we have a governor, suing the voters of the state, in order to stop them from voting for marijuana use. This forced the Attorney General, who is under investigation for manslaughter to defend the voters in a court of law using our tax dollars. Now it appears this AG will not appeal the circuit judge's ruling to the state Supreme Court, most likely at the governor's urging not to.
Our state constitution, Article 1 sec. 3, dating back to 1897 states "The veto power of the executive shall NOT be used to override the will of the people."
So, it appears to me that she not only wants to hide her travel costs from us, she also is breaking our constitution! Does it appear that way to you?
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
Media Reporting and non-Reporting
Governor Noem continues to take hits from a politically-driven media campaign to discredit her administration’s approach to COVID-19 restrictions. I have a few questions.
Has anyone seen reporting that:
1. 7 states, including 5 “blue” states (NJ, NY, MA, RI, and CT), have greater overall COVID-19 mortality than South Dakota?
2. Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York have been in place while mortality in New York achieved a level 58% greater than the national median and 15% greater than seen in South Dakota?
3. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, you have a 74% greater risk of dying in New York than you do in South Dakota and a 63% greater risk of dying in NY than you do nationally?
In fact, among the 16 states I have followed, the risk of dying if diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota is less than the risk of dying in at least 5 of the others (IN, IL, AZ, NY, MD). By the way Dr. Fauci and the NIH are both in Maryland (MD).
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City
Too invested in McConnell
When I hear Senator John Thune carping about the Democrat’s latest 1.9 Trillion dollar stimulus, I assume it doesn’t contain enough money for farm programs. Not without irony, he was flanked by fellow RINO Roy Blunt and his “Leader” the ever nauseating Minority Mitch McConnell. Reading Sen. Thune’s journal comments last week convinces me (Not that I needed convincing) that Thune has traveled the same exact political path of arrogance and disregard for his constituents as Tom Daschle. Job one for the Republican “Whip” was to keep the Senate according to Thune’s long time staffer. He failed miserably but fulfilled the wishes of the Donor First Party of faux Republicans.
He turned on Trump. He also eliminated the Republican majority. Every Senatorial candidate, as pathetic as they were, hand picked by McConnell and Thune. One involved in a Covid stock scandal. Another wouldn’t debate his opponent. The third a two time Senatorial looser. Trump, not McConnell or Thune, brought voters down ballot to nearly take the House from the Democrats. John Thune is too invested with Mitch McConnell and both are monumental failures. They will carp and blame everyone but themselves. They are truly the Donor First Party political leaders.
Larry McIntyre, Custer
What is she trying to hide?
City Councilperson Laura Armstrong wants to have private “closed’ retreats with the City Council. She wants these meetings to be outside of public scrutiny and without public record. Why? What does she want to do in these meetings that is not worthy of public disclosure? When backroom (retreat) deals are made, then the public interest is not served.
How much easier would it be to make deals to target people or businesses if these discussions were made away from the public? Decisions and deals made in the dark undermine the concept of a representative government. If you are wondering if this Council would work to take away rights, make secret deals or decisions, undermine the needs of the public, you only need to consider their recent actions. This proposal shows a councilperson who wants to act outside of the representative government and this proposal should not be supported.
Voluntary Rapid City Resident, Roben Hinker
Appalled by lack of masks
My husband and I traveled to Rapid City from Wyoming this weekend, and decided to do a little shopping while visiting relatives. We were absolutely appalled at the lack of mask use and social distancing. We went to two large stores, and one clearly had a sign that mask use was required. Apparently, the customers didn't know how to read, as approximately 80% of the customers weren't wearing them.
The second store, whose sign was less obvious, had even fewer customers wearing masks. Needless to say, we cut our shopping short and will not be back to shop until we hear that Rapid City institutes a policy of mandatory mask wearing. We are happy that our Wyoming governor cares enough about the health of Wyoming citizens and visitors to require mask use. Too bad the South Dakota governor and the Rapid City elected officials don't care enough to do the same.
Bev Dye (Casper, Wyoming)