Letters to the editor, February 27, 2021
To the Citizens of Box Elder,
We are writing to inform you of our progress of Senate Bill 151, the Ellsworth Infrastructure Bill at the current legislative session. SB151 seeks an appropriation of $5.8 million that would go to the South Dakota ellsworth Development Authority to assist the City of Box Elder for infrastructure needs to help support the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 expansion that is forthcoming.
This year, the Department of Defense notified the City of Box Elder of their expedited timeline to begin infrastructure and redevelopment on the Ellsworth Air Force Base for the B-21 mission.
How is the expedited timeline going to impact the City?
It was identified by the City that the greatest need based on the expansion to the base would be to the wastewater system. With the timeline provided by the department of Defense, it was apparent the City needed to begin design, engineering, and planning in late 2020 and early 2021, with the goal of entering the early phases of wastewater construction in 2022. However, this accelerated timeline would require immediately available funding to proceed. Existing state programs are unable to provide funding for the projects in the timeframe required.
As a solution, Senate Bill 151 was introduced to appropriate funding for this urgently needed wastewater infrastructure project. The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate State Affairs committee on Feb. 22 and sent to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Feb. 24. The bill was tabled by the Joint Committee and will be re-heard Monday. Below is a list of legislators that heard this testimony and will resume their consideration on Monday. We are urging all of you to contact those legislators and encourage their support of this bill.
Senate: Jean Hunhoff, committee chair; Bryan Breitling; Brock Greenfield; David Johnson; JHack Kolbeck; Ryan Maher; Reynold Nesiba; Maggie Sutton; and John Wiik.
House of Representatives: Chris Karr, vice chair; Linda Duba; Mary Fitzgerald; Randy Gross; Steven Haugaard; Taffy Howard; Liz May; John Mills; and Tina Mulally.
If this bill is passed, the City will be able to support the expansion for the B-21 mission, it will encourage economic development, and it will accommodate additional schools and housing. If it doesn’t pass, the citizens will continue to have a disproportionate share of the cost of these infrastructure needs. Please contact your legislators and ask for their help!
Sincerely,
Mayor Larry Larson