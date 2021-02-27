Letters to the editor, February 27, 2021

To the Citizens of Box Elder,

We are writing to inform you of our progress of Senate Bill 151, the Ellsworth Infrastructure Bill at the current legislative session. SB151 seeks an appropriation of $5.8 million that would go to the South Dakota ellsworth Development Authority to assist the City of Box Elder for infrastructure needs to help support the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 expansion that is forthcoming.

This year, the Department of Defense notified the City of Box Elder of their expedited timeline to begin infrastructure and redevelopment on the Ellsworth Air Force Base for the B-21 mission.

How is the expedited timeline going to impact the City?