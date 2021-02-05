Letters to the editor, February 5, 2021 (copy)

Letters to the editor, February 5, 2021
In favor of 4 days
I am writing in support of the four-day school week. The four-day school week was part of the district’s larger comprehensive plan to keep our students, teachers and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic. There's an option for students with health issues, or who had family members with compromised health to learn from the safety of their home with teacher support. Teachers provide this support and guidance throughout the week to students…but principally on Fridays. The district made, and has kept their commitment to the over 2000 students and families that signed up for remote learning. To change to a five-day week, as suggested in a letter to the editor last week, would be reneging on a promise and pulling the rug out on many families.
I commend the Board, the Superintendent, and especially our hard working teachers for keeping our schools open and our kids learning. Board members put in a lot of hours and do not just follow the Superintendent "blindly" as stated in last week's letter. It is unfortunate that some choose to criticize and point fingers at those in our community who are caring for and teaching our children during these uncertain times.
Trish Anderson, Rapid City
Peddling influence
It is time to look into the Biden family activities. They have been peddling influence on Joe Biden's name. They have all become rich on China dealings, Ukraine, Russia, and many other countries. We did nothing about Hillary Clinton enriching the Clinton Foundation by influence peddling as Secretary of State. Their daughter Chelsea was paid $900,000 a year to look after foundation money, however they only disbursed it to themselves. They begged these countries to support the foundation in her position as Secretary of State. Sound familiar? Russia was one of the big donors, however this was never mentioned. It appears Democrats have been in the business of peddling influence for many years. This country is being taken over by socialism better known as (communism).
Clifford G. Coleman, Rapid City
Transparency?
Once again Governor Noem takes a brave stand on transparency in government. Sarcasm intended. House Bill 1089 is not a partisan issue. It is not an attack on Noem's alleged conservative values. It is an attempt to shed light on the Governor's spending as she and her entourage jet-set around the nation on business that is in no way related to the affairs of South Dakota. She ran for office on a platform of government transparency. But when the fiscal rubber meets the road she is all about attacking anyone that is calling for open government. This should surprise no one. The few Republican legislators that haven't caved-in to her threats should be applauded for actually taking a stand for open and honest government. What exactly is Ms. Noem so afraid of?
Jeffrey LaRive, Hot Springs
Distractions
Companions talking about the Capitol riot recalled hearing a familiar one-two punch of lie and distract - “antifa did it” and “what about BLM?” Transparent lies and irrelevancies are easily debunked , but they successfully derail straightforward response to straightforward problems, like Trump’s conduct confirming he really wasn’t joking about deserving President-for-Life. One guy observed “you have your media, I have mine, we aren’t going to change each others’ minds”. Media always has had bias, both intended and unintended, it’s produced by active engaged minds, not mechanical data regurgitators. It’s a bigger problem when media hold market share by pandering to audiences, as Fox did after election and insurrection, purging the newsroom and doubling up opinion hosts, when viewers fled their temporary swing from propaganda to verifiable facts. We lose the common frame of reference required to share a democratic republic when we choose alternate realities. Democrats host a big tent. The GOP tries to appeal to more people, but needs to face its ugly recent history. Gingrich spent decades consciously mutating congressional politics into blood sport, for partisan gain. Trump and his self-serving tenure need fade in the rear view mirror, without threat of return, for reconciliation to start.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Convention of States
I would like to correct some important misstatements by Dana Hess in the article about HJR 5001. The Convention of States resolution is not a Constitutional Convention – it is “a convention for the purpose of proposing amendments”. A Convention of States does not change the US Constitution, but rather is a secondary method to propose amendments that would then have to be ratified by 38 states.
Our federal government has accrued nearly $28 Trillion in debt and countless unfunded obligations. Every major accounting organization is sounding the alarm. We must address this and other problems that are emanating from our federal government while we still have the ability.
I would encourage all concerned citizens to read the scholarly works that have reviewed the 34 previous state conventions or 47 SCOTUS decisions clarifying Article V and state conventions. Robert Natelson and Michael Farris have done significant research, with historical citations. You can find a wealth of information at the Article V Information Center.
As a local volunteer for Convention of States, I would be happy to discuss this further with anyone that may have questions or concerns. I was also in Pierre on Monday to support this process.
John James, Rapid City
Partial freedom
Such Hypocrisy. The Republicans who claim they want to be free are digging in to deny voters the right to be free. The new Republican party under Noem and Trump believes in absolutism. Noem does not want to tell the taxpayer how she is spending their money (Travel expenses) and many of her Republicans bend over to her will and attack anyone who is just doing their job (Taffy Howard). Noem does not like pot so she is attacking the 57 percent of voters that voted to legalize it by taking it away, using taxpayers money. She also refuses to tell us taxpayers how much she is spending to fight the referendum, while our Attorney General is forced to spend our money to defend the new law. Why is she still the Governor. She should have been impeached long ago. Republicans you have absolute control in this state do you really want Absolutism to rule instead of the voter.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Faceless cowards
I received a text a few days ago from some nameless faceless coward going after Dist. 33 Rep. Taffy Howard for siding with “South Dakota’s most liberal anti-Trump democrats”. Anyone who knows Taffy at all knows that she is one of the strongest most honest conservatives in Pierre and attacks like this are utterly ridiculous.
Apparently if you question any expenses coming out of the governor’s office, you are not a fiscal conservative, you’re a turncoat.
This kind of garbage is the perfect example of everything that is wrong in politics, nationally and in South Dakota. Keep it up and it won’t be long before people of integrity and intelligence like Taffy Howard will be driven out of governmental service, not by enemies, but of their own volition.
Nick Reid, Black Hawk