Letters to the editor, February 5, 2021 (copy)

Partial freedom

Such Hypocrisy. The Republicans who claim they want to be free are digging in to deny voters the right to be free. The new Republican party under Noem and Trump believes in absolutism. Noem does not want to tell the taxpayer how she is spending their money (Travel expenses) and many of her Republicans bend over to her will and attack anyone who is just doing their job (Taffy Howard). Noem does not like pot so she is attacking the 57 percent of voters that voted to legalize it by taking it away, using taxpayers money. She also refuses to tell us taxpayers how much she is spending to fight the referendum, while our Attorney General is forced to spend our money to defend the new law. Why is she still the Governor. She should have been impeached long ago. Republicans you have absolute control in this state do you really want Absolutism to rule instead of the voter.