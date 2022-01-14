Letters to the editor, Jan. 14, 2022

Abdication of Civilian Leadership

We have seen a repeating pattern of abdication of civilian leadership in the United States during the past 25- years.

Firstly, in military and foreign affairs we have seen civilian leadership abdicate any responsibility or accountability for policy-setting and execution in foreign affairs and foreign military actions. Civilian leadership in the State Department and in the White House has completely abdicated to the generals to set and execute foreign policy and military actions. This abdication has allowed civilian leadership to avoid any accountability in foreign policy, e.g., our prolonged presence in Afghanistan and the seriously faulty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Secondly, abdication of civilian leadership has been even more apparent with regard to policy setting and accountability in our national response to COVID-19. By abdicating to infectious diseases/public health scientists, the White House has allowed a single perspective, the infectious diseases/public health perspective to almost completely determine the course of national policy and actions. In doing so, both the Trump administration and the Biden administration have ignored other perspectives vital to national well-being, particularly the impacts of infectious diseases/public health policies which, although perhaps ameliorative of public health and infectious diseases issues, were devastating in their impact on national economic health, mental health, public education, and other spheres of public health.

We have needed a more balanced approach to a national response to COVID-19 than a single infectious diseases physician (Anthony Fauci) can garner. He is over his head when it comes to a balanced perspective on national well-being.

The United States deserves better than it has got in the past 2-years. We need civilian leadership, in the White House and in the Congress, to take back leadership responsibility(ies), even, perhaps especially, at the risk of political consequences in the next election cycle.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

Kudos to Sen. Rounds

Kudos to Senator Mike Rounds for stepping up and stating the facts this past weekend about the 2020 presidential election. I went to school and ran track with Mike in high school in Pierre.

I don't know Senator John Thune personally, but I was born in his hometown of Murdo a few years before he was born in Pierre. I grew up in a Republican family and remained a voting member of the party for decades, until it started becoming a party I didn't recognize. So much in politics in the last several years has been distressing, but I've kept the faith that bedrock South Dakota values would guide Senators Rounds and Thune and Rep. Johnson.

Policy differences aside, I respect all of them for their fundamental decency, honesty, and integrity. Not surprisingly, former President Trump's indecency and dishonesty were on full display in his reaction to Senator Rounds' measured remarks. The former president's contention that only "the weak" are breaking away from him is backwards; only the strong are breaking away. I'm prouder this week to be a native South Dakotan than I have been in quite some time

Jerry Parkinson, Portland, Ore.

Don't cross the line

The State Legislature is being asked to approve the addition of 175 campsites in Custer State Park, a 50% increase in total number of sites. An expansive development in an undeveloped area warrants the public’s involvement, yet there has been minimal public outreach to date. Legislative scrutiny is an important step in the review process, but it should not be the only one.

The new campground would easily be the largest in the park, resulting in a significant increase in traffic on the scenic Wildlife Loop Road. Should demand again exceed supply at some point, is another area developed, further infringing on the park’s open space and adding yet more congestion? Is it government’s role to fill the need for more campsites when there is a segment of the private sector that is well established and capable of doing so?

Custer State Park is a key tourism attraction for the State but how much development can it bear before it starts to compromise the natural features that are its draw? There is a fine line between continually striving to attract more visitors and doing what is right to protect the resource. We need to be careful not to cross it.

Rollie Noem, Hill City

Freedom to….

Governor Noem claimed in her budget address that “we live in a free country and we are free to make our own decisions”. That’s right – we are free to not wear masks and thus pass on our virus to others. Free to flood the hospitals with unvaccinated patients, and thereby put health workers in danger and limit the needs of others to be treated for unrelated serious illnesses. Free to be unvaccinated and extend the life of the pandemic as variants mutate and come back to infect us again, thus straining our workforce and economy. Today, 4,110 new Covid cases were reported.

Noem claims to be religious and so would understand the Golden Rule “do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12). We all live in a community, and the viability of that community depends on us all contributing for the benefit of our community, for the benefit of others. Have you ever heard Noem express sympathy for those who were seriously ill or died?

Colin Paterson, Rapid City

No report available

Our family is fortunate to have owned ranch land in Western

South Dakota since 1951. We recently had 450 acres burned during the Auburn fire last Fall. Governor Noem visited our ranch to deservedly thank the firefighters. Governor Noem in her excellent State of the State address

thanked our good neighbor Black Hill Harley for providing

their facility during the fire.

Yet I have been trying for more than three months to obtain the Fire Incident Report and Pierre says no. This fire

hurt us but could have been catastrophic for the hundreds of homes saved by a recently bladed field.

Bob Borgmeyer, Rapid City

