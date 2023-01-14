Letters to the editor, Jan. 14, 2023

Selfless or selfish?

Today (Jan. 6) I watched Congressman Mike Garcia, Republican of California, stand on the floor of the House of Representatives and speak about the “selfless intent” of congressmen and senators to serve.

I do not doubt that for many, perhaps even most, legislators, that it all starts as a “selfless intent.” However, my conviction is that by the second or third term for congresspersons, and the second term for senators, it has become the “selfish intent” of almost all legislators simply to maintain personal power, privilege and perquisites. Witness the vast wealth of most senior legislators, whose only job has ever been to “serve,” who have no other real or productive skills or talents, other than talking.

QUESTION: How has the president accumulated multiple multi-million-dollar homes? I’ll tell you, a career “serving” as a senator.

There are at least two meaningful solutions to the dysfunction of our national government, term limits for legislators and the line-item veto for the president. Term limits can help to refocus legislators’ minds on the national interest and not on personal interests. The line-item veto can put an end to a significant fraction of legislative pork, the most lucrative, corrupt, and wasteful source of “campaign” leverage and funding.

Rodney Michael, Rapid City

Popular vote should matter

The current way we elect our U.S. president encourages disputes, and as we have seen, even a deadly coup. A mere 42,918 votes spread over three states decided the 2020 election. In the last five elections, the candidate with the most popular vote nationwide led by an average of 4,668,496 more votes, more than 100 times more.

It might be possible to overturn 42,918 votes by recounts, lawsuits, audits, and corrupt post-election political maneuvers. However, overturning 4,668,496 votes would be much harder. If presidential elections were decided by the national popular vote, the voters would decide not the lawyers, courts, and politicians.

In short, the current state-by-state method of electing the president invites dangerous chaos and coups. It presents an ongoing threat to the peaceful transition of power. There is an alternative — the national popular Vote which works by

- guaranteeing the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide,

- candidates then campaign in all 50 states so that every voter, in every state, will be politically relevant,

- increasing voter turnout, and

- helping ensure the peaceful transfer of power.

Demand our state Legislature enact this, or we do so by referendum.

Peggy Detmers, Rapid City

Custer wastewater dispute

We are writing to make all area residents aware of the decision by the city of Custer, South Dakota to begin discharging its sewage wastewater (effluent) into the beautiful, historic French Creek in the Black Hills. This planned discharge into French Creek will begin south of Highway 16 near the historic Glen Erin School and continue 20+ miles through Custer State Park — where millions visit each year.

What does this mean? 1) Per the permit, 750,000 gallons of chemically-treated wastewater can be discharged into French Creek daily; 2) At times as much as 90% of the liquid in French Creek will be sewage wastewater and chemicals; 3) French Creek is the only cold-water trout stream in the southern Black Hills — trout will be negatively impacted; 4) Recreational use of French Creek (picnicking, camping, fishing, swimming) will be impacted; 4) 40 shallow drinking water wells located along the creek’s path will be negatively impacted; 5) Tourism, and the dollars it provides local and state governments, will be negatively impacted.

Join Preserve French Creek, a citizen organization formed to protect French Creek waters from being polluted. To learn more, check out the data and information provided on their website at preservefrenchcreek.com.

Lana and Royce Huber, Custer

Congratulations

Congratulations Dr. Steve Benn January 6, 2023 was the end of an era in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health. That was the day neonatologist, Dr. Steve Benn officially retired after almost 25 years compassionately caring for premature and sick babies in the NICU.

Dr. Benn helped thousands, if not tens of thousands of babies that had difficulty entering this world because of prematurity or other anomalies and conditions. He did this with selfless compassion and integrity, always thinking what was best for these babies who could not talk to him or even thank him for his care. As an Obstetrician, it was always comforting to know if I delivered a baby that had to be admitted to the NICU, that Dr. Benn or his partner Dr. Kovarik were always readily available day and night.

His retirement is a great loss to our community. He was so kind to others that he once bought a car for one of his partners. The people that worked with Dr. Benn as well as the parents and babies he so tirelessly cared for all wish him a happy and well deserved retirement.

Jeffrey Bendt, Rapid City

Questioning Thune

To date John Thune has been in Congress for 24 years without doing anything about broadband, border security, county of origin labeling, DOJ and FBI corruption and on and on. Why are we to believe he will have done anything about anything after 30 years?

George Kruse, Rapid City