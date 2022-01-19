Letters to the editor, Jan. 19, 2022

No profile in courage

Mike Rounds represents no profile in courage except to liberals. There are a multitude of problems in this country Rounds could have come out of perpetual silence to denounce. The declining economy. The open border. 2 million untested, unvaccinated migrants and drugs distributed throughout America. Vaccine mandates. Unvaccinated firings of military personnel, first responders, nurses, doctors and others. Out of control crime and murder rates.

Deficit spending. Unbridle inflation. A failing supply chain. A multitude of other problems but no, Mike Rounds decides to break his long silence claiming the 2020 election was just fine. Of course he has been willingly pushed out to make such an unfounded claim by Mitch McConnell, John Thune and their never Trump, globalist, elite donors. Rounds feels safe as he was newly re-elected and figures, as politicians always do, his constituents are fools with short memories. If Rounds did his own “investigation” he didn’t look too closely.

Rounds joins Thune and Johnson who have also displayed zero curiosity about election “irregularities.” There was so little election fraud that the Democrats are clawing their way toward eliminating the Senate filibuster to codify their 2020 fraud tactics by nationalizing elections. Trump is right about Mike Rounds.

Larry McIntyre, Custer

Rejoining reality

Never mind the low bar, it’s good Senator Rounds rallies Republicans uncommitted to Trump’s cult to rejoin reality, acknowledging 2020 election results legitimate, joining Senator Thune. Dusty Johnson braves cult wrath saying “the Constitution is more important than my personal views or popularity… I cannot seize power not legally provided to me. That is tyranny.” Democracy faces ongoing threat, political discourse lowered to playground level by an insurrectionist.

Mayberry memes depict Biden as Deputy Fife, Trump as wise, kind, capable Sheriff Andy, after Trump’s own appointees repeatedly confirmed Trump just as dumb, mean, and erratic as he looks in the media.

Cultists wave Trump’s head photoshopped to brave Rambo, after a tame podiatrist falsely documented bone spurs to dodge the draft, after Trump’s staff reported he blurted “suckers” and “losers” at veterans’ cemeteries, his same open opinion of downed combat pilots John McCain and George H W Bush. Biden lacks a mandate for sweeping legislative change, with narrow Congressional advantage, regardless that incrementalism and mainstream values thrill less. Biden doesn’t deserve blame for not immediately fixing huge preexisting messes. Trump was held to the lower standard of allowing babysitters to protect the world from him, one day at a time.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0