Letters to the editor, Jan. 21, 2023

Congress and Social Security

Congress is claiming that the Social Security fund is facing insolvency. Let’s take a look at that.

Social Security was established in 1939 as part of the New Deal of President Franklin Roosevelt. At that time, over 50% of seniors were considered to be living in poverty. It began as a limited program with funding coming from a payroll tax.

Over the years, it was expanded to include every U.S. citizen. Currently the collection rate is 6%. Employers and employees pay 3% each and self employed pay 6%. As the surplus in money in the fund increased, Congress voted that they could borrow the excess funds with a government guarantee to repay the funds.

The U.S. government now owes the Social Security fund $2.5 trillion dollars. That is what happened to the money that was paid in FICA tax. Now as many citizens who have paid into the Social Security fund via FICA tax their whole working life, they say the money is running out.

That is false, the debt must be repaid. Actually, I feel Congress should be charged with fraud for acquiring money from the Social Security fund and not repaying it.

Jerry LeClair, Sioux Falls

What's Congress smoking?

So now that the Republicans are back in charge, one of the first things they did was to repel the no-smoking ban. That funny since all other government buildings do not allow smoking in them.

Seems to me they think they are special which they are proving in spades.

Theresa Phelps, Rapid City

Something stinks in Custer

The recent story (Jan. 13 —"Wastewater concerns aired in Custer") on Custer wastewater was so biased for the city of Custer that it makes me feel the reporter was paid by them to do the story. We, of the group Preserve French Creek, landowners, ranchers, and concerned citizens, challenge Ms. Dodge to get our side of the story.

None of us get the Custer Chronicle, so we found out by "accident" that the plan was to go to French Creek below Stockade Lake, and 1/2 mile from the first homes on Lower French Creek Road.

The engineering company making big money on this project we’re supposed to have contacted each of us, all the way through to Fairburn. They chose not to so they would have no opposition to this travesty. It was in their contract to do so. Had they done this, we would have opposed it over a year ago.

This will effect Custer State Park who does put a very small amount of wastewater in the creek and mostly seasonally.

Our beautiful creek in our backyards will be tainted, our home values will be effected, and most importantly do you want your kids and grandkids playing in sewage, even treated sewage? Truth.

Donna Waite, Custer

Electoral College matters

A recent letter to the editor (Jan. 14 — "Popular vote should matter") suggested that national election results should be determined by the total of the national popular vote. Obviously the writer does not understand the purpose of the Electoral College.

When using a simple majority of the popular vote, the results would mean that 10 states making up 53% of total results in 2020 would eliminate any significance of 40 other states. That would mean that 40 states' popular votes would not count. If the writer was from South Dakota, that means her vote and all of local friends votes would not count for the election of their president.

Rocky Darger, Rapid City

King's message goes further

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr (1929-1968) is rightly honored each January as one of America’s preeminent civil rights leaders. He is the only clergyman to ever have his birthday honored as a national holiday.

The genius of King’s convictions run far deeper than the secular accolades from official governmental ceremonies, public school programs, and media applause.

A higher calling has shined forth in King’s own words for history’s lawful commendation:

“Like the early Christians, we must move into a sometime hostile world armed with the revolutionary gospel of Jesus Christ. With this powerful gospel we shall boldly challenge the status quo.”

“If any earthly institution or custom conflicts with God’s will, it is your Christian duty to oppose it. You must never allow the transitory, evanescent demands of man-made institutions to take precedence over the eternal demands of the Almighty God.”

“In contrast to ethical relativism, Christianity sets forth a system of absolute moral values and affirms that God has placed within the very structure of this universe certain moral principles that are fixed and immutable.”

“Christianity affirms that at the heart of reality is a Heart, a loving Father who works through history for the salvation of His children. Man cannot save himself, for man is not the measure of all things and humanity is not God. Bound by the chains of his own sin and finiteness, man needs a Savior.”

“The God whom we worship is not a weak and incompetent God. He is able to beat back gigantic waves of opposition and to bring low prodigious mountains of evil. The ringing testimony of the Christian faith is that God is able.”

Amen, Rev. King. And may that same authority which powered your inspirations for America brighten the minds and enliven the hearts of all our citizens.

Bernie Hendricks, Brookings

Thank you

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 held its 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament in support of the Black Hills Children’s Home Society on Jan. 14 at Meadowood Lanes. Thank you to the following sponsors.

Ace Steel, Bean Counter, Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Black Hills Auto Grooming, Black Hills Bagels, Black Hills Harley Davidson, Black Hills Power Sports, Border States Electric, Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Dakota Warehouse, DeSmet and Biggs, Hal Bailey with Edward Jones, Family Fare, Gateway Auto, Gold Key Realty, HillsView Dental, Jenner Equipment, Sen. Jessica Castleberry, Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Kopren Motors, Montana Dakota Utilities, MedFive Credit Union, Mel’s Auto Body, Millstone, Mustard Seed, Pioneer Bank and Trust, Rangel Construction, Rice Motor Sports, Rob Hrabe, Runner’s Shop, Rushmore Storage, Sentinel Credit Union, Strider Bikes, Stub’s Welding, West River Electric Association, Willy’s Saw Shop, Will Dixon Realty, Black Hills Contraband, Pepsi, Spee-dee Delivery, Main Stay Suites, Cambria Hotel, Holiday Inn, Rushmore Hotel and Suites, LIV Hospitality, Fleet Farm, McDonald’s, Sonic, On the Border, Black Hills Harley Owners Group, Ted English, and Office Depot and to all cash donors.

Thank you also to the Rapid City Journal, Midco, KOTA, KEVN, KNBN and thank you to all the bowlers.

John Schlim, Rapid City

EDITOR'S NOTE: John Schlim is the chairman of the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Bowling Tournament.