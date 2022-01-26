Letters to the editor, Jan. 26, 2022

Oppose Custer State Park Campground

I oppose HB 1048 on many levels, including competing with local campgrounds nearby in various BH communities, increased traffic in an area never meant for so much congestion, increased development in an area already home to buffalo, antelope, mule deer, and elk, circumventing legislative discussion—just to name a few. By far, the greatest thing wrong with this development is the damage to be done to wildlife and the whole idea of the Park.

I have lived on the gravel road leading from SD Hwy 79 (Custer Cnty 14) directly into the Park at the proposed campsite for 20 years. This has long been a prime area to see buffalo, antelope, and elk at close range as they move from east Park boundary into remote areas of Barnes Canyon. People come from long distances to see these animals and are entranced, as well they should be. The idea of a campsite in this area is quite beyond belief. Governor Norbeck would be rolling in his grave. Adding this large development on the Wildlife Loop Road is very shortsighted and all in the name of money.You’ll be killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

Donna Evjen, Rapid City

More wildlife, fewer campers

Custer State Park's Wildlife Loop is for wildlife - not winnebagoes and campers. Don't get me wrong, there is a place for campers in our tourism industry, but not in a campground along the Wildlife Loop Road.

Custer State Park is rightfully referred to as a gem of South Dakota parks. Please, keep it that way for future generations. The park was founded as a game preserve and was modified to accommodate automobile-based travelers. The proposed camping facility would only degrade the park's beauty and mission.

There are many ways to increase camping in the vicinity and I believe the correct place is the private sector. Why not use the 10 million dollars to stimulate increased capacity at local campgrounds? Carefully craft a program that facilitates expansion of capacity beyond the park's boundaries and serve the visitors while serving free enterprise in South Dakota?

John Esposti, Keystone

Say no to new campgound

I don't often disagree with Tom Goodwin but I sure do on the issue of the state building additional camping facilities in Custer State Park. Private campground owners have put their money and their time into their businesses and the state should not compete with them.

Goodwin says that if buffalo become a problem park rangers can move them. Why not just leave the park as it is and let the buffalo go their own way? By his own admission Tim is saying a new campground inside the park may disrupt wildlife movement. We don't need GF&P expanding their empire using tax dollars generated in part by the very people they whose livelihoods are put at risk.

This proposal sounds like it came from Bernie Sanders or AOC. I am also disappointed in our Governor for her allowing this proposal to see the light of day. I hope this scheme of using tax-payer dollars to compete with private business dies a quick death as it should in a free market economy.

Bill Curran, Edgemont

