Letters to the editor, Jan. 28, 2022

Our way or the highway?

The South Dakota Republican Party has hired a new executive director! One of his top goals is to achieve 100% GOP membership in the State Legislature! It appears that the Republican leadership feels that good government is "Our way or the highway!"

If you are not a Republican your opinions, wants, needs, problems are of no consequence! One party government is most definitely not part of the American way or dream!

Mr. Lucere obviously does not recognize or appreciate the ideas of the common good, cooperation, compromise, negotiation. I have been a registered Republican all my adult life, which is a very long time! My wife is a registered Democrat and I believe she has a right to representation! I am frankly disgusted and appalled.

Lowell C. Holmgren, Rapid City

GFP in hiding?

I attempted to call GFP's John Kanta at the phone number in Public Notices of the Journal re: using the National Guard to build the proposed Rapid City shooting range-no luck!

I went to GFP website which using his name gave me a Fax number for his number and no phone # for the Rapid City office where he works.

No email possibility to him was listed on web site. So, thusly, no way for the public to contact this "public servant" of ours as he requested we do if we had concerns over his wanting to build that shooting range with the Guard's expertise!

How long does the South Dakota public accept an agency that hides from us any means of contacting them?

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Keep opinions where they belong

Republican nominating petitions for the 2022 June primary election have not yet been submitted but already the mainstream media’s political games have begun. Both audio and print news sources refer to the Republican candidates as “right wing” or “moderate” with no evidence of these attributes possible because the candidates are as yet unnamed. Of course it is hard to be truthful and accurate when you don’t know what you are talking about.

“Classic, freedom loving Republican”, or simply “Republican” would be less biased than the inflammatory language already being trotted out by pundit wannabees. Surely we voters, though subjected to unsubtle bias, are capable of making our own determination about moderate or extremist views of candidates, when there actually are candidates. Let reporters simply report; leave opinions for the opinion page.

Shelley Carda, Piedmont

Stop the assault on reproductive rights

I remember getting chicken pox as a child. My parents were relieved that I recovered and would never have to worry about that again.

I, too, remember the third time I was raped. You see, the day after an assault, victims are just as susceptible to being assaulted as the day before. Perpetrators are everywhere. Your doctor, your professor, your boyfriend, your boss, your uncle, your neighbor, your classmate, your priest, your spouse, your coach, your bus driver, your legislator…

Rape is defined as a heinous act performed when one party wishes to exact complete power and control over another. When one segment of society legislates that a pregnant woman must give birth against her will, it is to exact complete power and control over that woman.

When political leaders legislate to remove one’s power over one’s body, one’s future, a heinous act is performed. Rape victims understand profoundly what Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Legislature are doing. It’s rape.

Stop your governor and legislators from this assault on reproductive rights. Call them now. Stop this assault.

Connie Pich, Spearfish

