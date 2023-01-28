Letters to the editor, Jan. 28, 2023

The party of Reagan?

Do not say you did not know. Now you know!

The Republican Party is on the cusp of a decades-long strategy to de-legitimize our government as a framework for a civilized society and replace it with their ideological one-party rule that would dispense with democracy in favor of an authoritarian government. Reagan infamously said that “Government is not the solution to the problem: government is the problem."

The Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined confidence in our election system, worked to suppress voting rights, and now the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is pulling out all the stops to de-legitimizing the Department of Justice. Furthermore, they have embraced the authoritarians, the racists, the white supremacists, the Fascists, and the most religiously intolerant among us.

The Republicans cannot win the presidency of the USA on a direct one-person, one-vote basis. The Republicans are the “haves” party, and the Democrats are the “have nots” party. This is a “have” versus the “have nots” struggle, and there are a lot more “have nots" than there are “haves.” Just, so you know, if you are not in the top 1% wealth and income group, you are a “have not!"

Douglas Erickson, Rapid City

Drones instead of fireworks

Some answers are staring us in the face, but we’re so enamored with politics we can't see it. I don't like the thought of the Black Hills going up in smoke, and I think fireworks at Rushmore could be fantastic. Why not demonstrate American ingenuity by creating a drone show above Mount Rushmore instead of fireworks? Create a show that celebrates both. Unbending single-mindedness gets us nowhere. Real progress doesn't have to be inflammatory or complicated.

Daniel Milks, Rapid City

Oppose Social Studies standards

Rapid City’s American Association of University Women’s mission is to advance gender equity for females through education. We feel compelled to speak out about a current threat to our schools.

New social studies content for our K-12 students is under consideration, and the input of South Dakota education professionals was ignored. Instead, a retired professor from out-of-state Hillsdale College was paid $200,000 to create them.

Why the concern? The proposals are not standards but are voluminous assignments to memorize. The sheer quantity will require teachers to reduce instruction in other areas.

Many of the standards are not developmentally age appropriate. For example, First Graders must demonstrate knowledge of at least 8 wars to include, the Persian, Peoloponnesian and Punic Wars. Few adults are aware of these wars, much less a 6-year-old, and is it really age appropriate for them to be conversant on war?

The curriculum is sold only by the out-of-state creators. The state has set aside $800,000, but Sioux Falls estimates implementation will cost their district $3.2 million.

We urge you to oppose these standards. Attend the February 10 Education Standards meeting in Rapid City. The proposed standards are at: https://doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/ss-review.aspx

Leslie Magnusson Hildyard and Jamie Al-Haj, Rapid City

Custer wastewater

Concerning Darsha Dodge’s Jan. 13 article: A statement that referred to the discharge from Custer's waste water into French Creek as “environmentally friendly.” If this is so, why not pipe the discharge right into French Creek? French Creek flows right by the treatment plant. Why than the four mile pipe line, which is being installed right now?

The state does not allow waste water from treatment plants to be dumped into lakes used for recreation. This means that water from Custer’s treatment plant is not “environmentally friendly” when put into Stockade Lake, but is “environmentally friendly” when put into French Creek?

If the issue is, pollutants will build up in the lake, the exact same thing will happen in the numerous deep pools that makeup French Creek and it will happen faster. During the summer when water flow in this part of French Creek is low, the fish survive in the deep pools. The majority of water will be waste water, effluent. It will build up in the pools. If in the pools, in the fish. If in the fish, in the turtles, frogs, and whatever.

The permit allows the degradation of French Creek — To what point?

Neil Schauzenbach, Custer

TikTok is dangerous

The U.S. government states that TikTok is dangerous and is owned by China and that country gleans much info from those who use it. Therefore, the U.S. government banned all government computers from using TikTok. So did the state of SD and many other states.

Why? Because China will us the info gained against us. Did you know that the majority of the attempted hacks on government computers are from China? Yet, Rapid City Council person Armstrong is against stopping the city use of TikTok on Rapid City government computers.

I don't understand her reasoning at all. But, I will remember that when it comes time to vote for a Rapid City mayor. I hope you do also.

James Cummings, Rapid City

Rodeo injures animals

Well, yipee, the stock show is coming to town! Another rodeo to watch -calf roping and steer wrestling and well, teaching children and adults how it is "fun" to many times seriously injure animals.

No one talks about the cruelty that is kept hushed. Neck and back injuries and severed spinal cords and tracheas and death from hemorrhaging -well that is all for "sport". We have just "dressed up" our love of cruelty for entertainment.

I dare you to ask a veterinarian if these, and many more injuries exist in rodeo. Where is our compassion for all living things? How would any of us want to be running and suddenly a rope was around our neck and we were jerked to the ground violently, choking and in pain? In everything we do, we do to ourselves.

Cindy Rains, Rapid City

Classified crimes

At one time in my engineering career, I worked on a Department of Defense project that required I have a security clearance. Possession of this clearance required that I remove no documents of any kind from the project arena and that I was not to discuss this project with anyone not on the project team because they did not have “A Need To Know.” Violation included loss of clearance, loss of job and jail time.

Biden, Trump, and Pence all belong in federal prison.

George Kruse, Rapid City

Harmful misinformation

Ran into an old acquaintance at the store and our conversation brought back some bad memories about other old friends that were very willing to believe misinformation or disinformation, take your pick.

One is dead (covid), others I choose not to engage with after logic failed to bring them out of the Q-fog they wander around in. When every conversation reverts back to Q-theories, one has to continue on a tenable path that is at least feasible and stop fellowshipping with people who want to believe anything that feeds their ego, their hate or their need to feel special that they are "in the know" while others haven't a clue. They call us sheeple but I ask "aren't they ones who listen to a shepherd?"

Understanding that our modern media can flood us with info, brings the old adage "believe half of what you see and none of what you hear" into greater value than ever. Repeating "crap" definitely doesn't identify that it is crap but does fortify the existence of it. Cable news outfits know and rely on such a strategy as they make their version of the "American dream" come to fruition.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Jensen's irony

It’s getting more challenging to keep the fun in the funhouse mirror. In today’s episode, the Journal quotes SD Senator Phil Jensen saying “right and wrong isn’t part of politics anymore."

That’s ironic, just twisted, given that he’s talking about support for the ongoing coup attempt against our republic in favor of right wing authoritarian leaders, with the Jan. 6 insurrection the biggest open battle so far.

Jensen seems to have intended to declare it a moral good that he brought Texan Trennis Evans III into our legislative session to whine about legal proceedings leading to usually-short jail sentences for thug violence against core American institutions, when that violence was a profound moral evil, when Evans is lucky that he and his fellow thugs were granted a hand-to-hand melee, with scores of law officers injured, thugs surviving to face juries, instead of facing bullets and body bags, which could easily have happened in an authoritarian country, or to a less socially privileged mob, without Trumpists' time and money to fly or drive across the nation to attack Congress, without their gall to appropriate our flag to fly next to Trump’s.

Those who declare insurrectionists valiant “political prisoners” share their guilt.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

District 30 shut out

On Jan. 26, our Senate disenfranchised District 30’s legislative representation by suspending Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Was she standing over a dead body with a bloody knife? Or did she simply dare to disagree with her colleagues? We don’t know, because the charges are a secret, even to the accused.

If you have not watched the Senate YouTube video, please do so. Fast forward 59 minutes for a 12-minute ‘show.' The suspension of an elected official earned scant discussion; clearly the vote was already fixed.

Kudos to Lt. Gov. Rhoden and Sen. Tom Pischke, who spoke in opposition. To all who voted ‘nay,' why did you not also speak? To those who voted ‘yay,' I am tempted to suggest that you prostituted yourselves to curry political favor, but that would insult prostitutes.

Perhaps we will soon learn that the senator committed a heinous offense. That won’t change the fact that this outrageous, perhaps illegal, process punished the senator and voters of District 30 without due process.

When you allow the commission of one ‘wrong’, no matter how beneficial it seems, another soon follows and we have a government of, by and for government mafiosos (my apologies to the mafia.)

Dusty Pence, Hot Springs