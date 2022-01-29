Letters to the editor, Jan. 29, 2022

HB1033 needs work

While I applaud the Governor’s effort to respond to the housing crisis in our state with a proposed $200M allocation through House Bill 1033 and Senate Bill 53, I have some concern that the language and the methods don’t work.

The Governor’s bills exclude nonprofits, and with the exception of a few for profit developers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, they are the only ones working hard to fill these needs,

South Dakota Housing Development Agency (SDHDA) is the only state agency with a proven track record of making good use of funds for housing. Yet the two bills focus solely on utilizing the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), while it has minimal housing experience and support staff.

A good portion of South Dakota's housing stock is over 50 yrs old and becoming dilapidated, yet the bills do not include funding for preserving or renovating housing.

HB1033 & SB53 are good placeholders, but when the housing crisis burns so intensely across SD, we need legislation that ensures proposed funds make it to shovel ready housing in 2022 where it is needed most, in the best way possible. Now it's up to legislators to make this work.

Scott Engmann, Rapid City

Legislature reaches new low

While I didn’t think it would be possible for this current Legislative Session to descend any lower than the previous four sessions under Noem, I do believe this one will. I say this because of the comments of Mark Miller, Noem’s chief of staff, who testified in support of her latest attack on transgender children. He compared transgender kids to “terrorists” that are spreading from other states to South Dakota. He says that but where is the problem?

It was reported by Lee Strubigner in the SDPB News, The Morning Report, that the South Dakota High School Activities Association has had a transgender athlete policy in place since 2013. Since then, one transgender girl athlete has played sports in South Dakota.

O.K. I was hoping I would not have to use this word about Noem and the Legislature this session but the transgender issue forces me to. Stupid. Noem is stupid for bringing this issue up and the Legislature is stupid for taking her seriously. Transgender kids are not an issue in South Dakota. Republicans’ nationwide are trying to make it an issue. Noem desperately wants to be nominated President or at least Vice President. See the connection? Yes, one more time I invoke the word. South Dakota voters would be stupid to re-elect her as governor.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Recruiting for the wrong team?

I’m not sure when Mr. Goodwin (District 30) became an active recruiter for the Democrat party but he is doing a bang up job.

Goodwin's latest recruit appears to be the Box Elder Mayor, Larry Larson who recently changed his party affiliation from life long Democrat to Republican so he can run against conservatives Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph. Why would Tim want to get rid of conservatives? That’s a pretty good question don’t you think?

It appears that Mr. Goodwin, who is bantering about taking out District 30 Senator Julie Frye Mueller is on a mission. Frye-Muellerhappens to have one of the most conservative voting records of any senator. Why Tim?

Is it that you have a need to have more power or a bigger presence than your house seat? I think you will have your work cut out for you taking on Frye-Mueller. You probably have the backing of the Governor and the Democrat leader Mr. Lederman (what an oxymoron) as they seem to favor Democrats too.

Maybe it’s time to change your party affiliation and show your true colors to the voters before asking for their vote. You will be exposed for the turncoat that you are.

Janette McIntyre, Rapid City

