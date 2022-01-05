Letters to the editor, Jan. 5, 2022

Your federal government in action

For at least the past 8 to 10 years the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the telecommunications industry have prepared for the advent of 5G wireless telecommunications. For at least the past 6 years the FCC has conducted auctions of radio frequencies for the advent of wireless 5G telecommunications networks.

In the past 3-months the FCC and the airlines industry have raised alarm bells about the possibility of 5G wireless frequencies interfering with airline communications and have delayed by 6 more months the deployment of 5G by AT&T and Verizon.

Where have the FCC and the airlines been for the past decade? The proposed frequencies for 5G have not been a secret. Have the FCC and the airlines not had sufficient time to answer the questions they now raise in their panic-stricken headlines?

For all who worship at the altar of a big-brother, evermore intrusive Federal government, this is what you get, in addition to supply-chain disruptions, school closures, travel restrictions and every other imaginable intrusion into your personal decision-making day.

We need to get government back to its primary role of national defense and security and out of the welfare business.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

Don't ignore the truth

The column by former Capitol Reporter Dana Hess, printed in the December 31 edition of the Journal, is an exposé that will be ignored by most of the public. That’s because Republican misbehavior in the Legislature, going back at least 45 years, has become so ingrained that most South Dakotans don’t notice how bad it is.

Consequently, South Dakotans get the government they don’t deserve.

Teachers with the lowest pay in the country. Government directors fired for flunking Noem’s daughter when she failed to pass a test. Taxpayer money spent on a plane specifically purchased to help Noem in her quest to become Trump’s VP. A Supreme Court that has become politicized to the extent that it holds a simple legal decision on the marijuana initiative in limbo for nearly a year. Useless posturing and investigation just for political points. And finally, a conscious decision by Noem to let several thousand South Dakota citizens die with Covid 19 when its severity was downplayed in a concession to business interests who care only about profits.

Of course, South Dakotans deserve better. We will only get what we deserve when we wake up and decide this Republican political dominance is no longer in the best interests of the people.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Contact your commissioners

During these unprecedented times of massive growth in our county and city, it’s time to step back and consider what we want our future community to look like. On December 7, the county commission approved a TIF for a dense housing development in Rapid Valley on Anderson and Long View (Apple Valley). Rezoning will be considered January 10. Incremental tax revenues from the project TIF will go to pay off an infrastructure loan. An overwhelming number of area residents signed a petition against the development in its proposed form, stating that it was too dense based on the county’s comprehensive plan, and the resulting traffic issues will be detrimental to the safety of the community. This is essentially developer driven spot-zoning that will result in a piecemeal urban area with nothing but housing; no supermarkets, commercial buildings, etc. This approach will cause infrastructure problems and future problems for Rapid City.

Furthermore, the unintended consequences of lost revenue for the Douglas school district, and traffic problems downstream on Radar Hill Rd. into Box Elder need to be considered. Please contact your county commissioners and city council and let them know you are pro-development, but in a controlled fashion.

Your vote counts!

Daniel Mulally, Rapid City

Tired of the Pandemic?

Everyone’s tired of the Pandemic but we, the fully vaccinated (two or three jabs), are doubly tired, tired of the Pandemic and of the unvaxxed who are responsible for persistence of the pandemic. Boiled down, there are only four groups who remain unvaccinated today: those rare folks with a medical contraindication, those very uncommon people with an honest religious objection, those who are ignorant, and those who are stupid. Ignorant people are those who are lack knowledge, who look for answers in all the wrong places (Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok rather than vetted sites like the CDC and NIH). Stupid people are individuals who know that vaccination saves lives but who, for political or dogmatic reasons, choose to remain unvaccinated. These are people who are doing the equivalent of choosing to stand in front of a rifle that shoots a live bullet once every 100 shots as opposed to a rifle that kills once in 1,000 shots.

The truth is that almost all hospitalizations for COVID and deaths from it occur in the unvaccinated. CDC data clearly shows that the unvaxxed are 10 times more likely to be infected by the coronavirus and 20 times more likely to be infected by the coronavirus and 20 times more likely to die from COVID than fully vaccinated and boosted persons (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#rates-by-vaccine-status). There is some hope for the truly ignorant. They can educate themselves. For the simply stupid, there is none.

Ken Vogele, MD, Rapid City

We need to prepare

In three years, Trump will have total control of the House, Senate, Supreme Court and all swing state election boards. He'll be the supreme ruler of the USA and be able to do anything he wants, US Constitution be damned. So now, any realistic political discussions should include the question: "With that unlimited power, what will his uneducated followers expect of him?"

It's time for the legitimate news media outlets to start asking those people that question. They won't have much time left to exercise those rights and responsibilities. The answers obtained from Trump loyalists will likely reveal what our society will be facing under fascism. We'll need to prepare for that.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

