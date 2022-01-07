Letters to the editor, Jan. 7, 2022

Food summit approaching

The Lakota Food Sovereignty to host the Second Lakota Food Summit

The Lakota Food Sovereignty Coalition will be hosting their Second Lakota Food Summit coming up on February 15, 16, 17, 2022. The summit will be taking place at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center-Holiday Inn in Rapid City, SD.

The summit’s opening day February 15th will start with activities including a chef event with Famous Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and other Native chefs that will be giving presentations and samples of decolonized foods. Along with entertainment by Starr Chief Eagle that will be doing hoop dancing and a social; this first day will be free and open to the public.

There will also be a Hand Game tournament on February 15th and 16th. On the 15th will be open games and on the 16th will be the actual tournament. Both days will start at 9:00 and ends at 5:00.

February 16th and 17th are the official conference days, where there will be presentations on a variety of topics surrounding food sovereignty, local foods, and community wellness.

Registration for the conference will be required.

Diane Amiotte-Seidel, Rapid City

Redefining heroes

It has taken post-World War II America a long time to figure out that police, firefighters, and the military are not the only heroes in our society.

It is true that country music singers, rappers, movie stars, and billionaires have been getting more and more traction in recent decades. Outstanding individual pay-it-forward-type citizens have stood out as well.

But once the pandemic broke out, America finally realized we had to lean on health care workers, teachers, and even factory, transportation, and retail workers more than ever before. And those workers stood up to the task amazingly well.

In our democracy, especially in its economically and socially declining phase, we should also consider the existence of other, largely unrecognized, categories of heroes. In my mind these include non-profit founders, public health, welfare, and justice system officials (yes, even judges), small business owners, and newspaper editors.

And if we are somehow able to think like an actual free people, we can’t overlook our own family ancestors, our churches, our elected officials, and especially the founders of our nation.

Heroes are not defined alone by muscles, courage, and money. They must also have knowledge, public spirit, and exemplary lives.

Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah

Affordable utilities are vital

South Dakota is leading the nation in developing renewable energy, creating jobs and strengthening our economy in the process. Last year, more than four-fifths of the electricity generated in our state came from renewables. We should continue to build on that legacy.

Continuing to develop clean and renewable energy will not only help create jobs and reduce emissions, but will also contribute to an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy that helps keep costs lower for South Dakota consumers and businesses. As the owner of small business, I cannot overstate how critical affordable electricity is to my customers, including both residential and commercial clients. Affordable, clean energy is something that benefits all South Dakotans.

Mike Ellingson, Spearfish

Season of social contrasts

The season presents social contrasts as great as those of our weather. We receive sincere Christmas greetings, blessings in the name of Jesus, from friends, neighbors, and via media, legislators. We also see veteran reporter Dana Hess summarizing our state’s political direction, unable to “write objectively about legislation and resolutions that are… silly, symbolic, wrong headed and cruel.” Some of our well-wishers avidly promote, largely guided by out of state activists, “legislation designed to bully and hurt”. Katherine Hayhoe is an evangelical Christian, as well as chief climate scientist at Nature Conservancy. She weathers scurrilous attacks from fellow Christians, observing “today when you look at… Christians…, love for others is not one of the top characteristics… Christianity is much more closely linked with political ideology… with judgmentalism, partisanship, science denial, rejection of responsibility for the poorest and most vulnerable who we, as Christian, are to care for.” Tens of thousands of working South Dakotans denied Medicaid for pure political spite, given that expansion is a big financial winner for the whole state in any fair assessment, are still out in the cold. Can we stand with them, displaying what valor it may take to resist bullies claiming divine sanction?

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Prepare for the present

A contributor opined “We need to prepare” for the fascism our country will be facing in the future when Trump will have total control of the government and be able to do anything via a “Constitution be damned” modus operandi.

What about the current “US Constitution be damned” modus operandi of the Biden/Harris circus?

Biden admitted "Constitutionally, the bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's (moratorium on tenant evictions) not likely to pass constitutional muster” and then added “by the time it is litigated, we’ll probably give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion out to people who are behind in the rent and don’t have the money.”

The Biden administration claimed power under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 to force medium and large private employers to enact a vaccine mandate on the government’s behalf. Only the states can impose quarantines, close businesses and schools, and limit intrastate travel, and only governors can impose vaccination mandates on state residents.

Other unconstitutional policies related to “gun safety” and to the destruction of our Southern border indicate that Americans really only need to prepare for one thing -- a return to competent governance.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0