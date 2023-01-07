Letters to the editor, Jan. 7, 2023

Hard to believe

There is a letter written by John Thune in the Dec. 22 Fall River County Star-Herald where he laments the wasteful spending and poor management of government funded programs. This from the same senator who signed with the Democrats $1.7 trillion pork filled omnibus bill. Therein lies the problem – which John Thune to believe?

George Kruse, Rapid City

Democrat collaborators

When our elected officials and our government turn on us, the time for respect is past. Our two Senators who have shown themselves as Democrat collaborators who will happily vote for any and all leftist spending for their personal aggrandizement. Forget their alleged political party affiliation.

They have no loyalty to constituents or the Republican Party creed of fiscal responsibility. Their loyalty lies in funding their Holy Trinity of Ellsworth, Indian Reservations and Farm Programs. Voting for yet another enormous Omnibus bill using the excuse of funding the military and an accumulated 100+ billion for the Biden Ukraine War is a travesty and total smokescreen for their betrayal.

I do not believe for a second Mike Rounds and staff read the entire 4,100 pages. Another year of open border invasion, provisions to start the elimination of the Electoral College, funding for 80,000 IRS agents to audit you. The leftist social engineering in this bill is a dream for Progressives and our collaborators are a part.

They have given themselves another year to fund raise, load the next 2024 Omnibus with earmarks, (the incumbent protection program), for yet another December last minute passage. Waste, fraud and abuse. Wash, rinse, repeat. Shameless.

Larry McIntyre, Custer

Team shares loss

A team is “a group of players forming one side in a competitive game or sport.” Saturday night Ohio State and Georgia, two teams played a football game. One team, Georgia won. The other team, Ohio State lost.

I stress both were teams. Why? Because one group of competitors won and one group lost. No one person won or lost the game. So the field goal kicker did not lose the game, but rather contributed to the loss.

There were bad passes, dropped passes, missed blocks, missed assignments, etc. So when it comes down to it, no one person lost the game, but the team (Ohio State) lost the game and Georgia (the team) won the game.

I hope the field goal kicker does not, but I’m afraid he does, feel he lost the game.

Russ Nolte, Rapid City

Senators need to explain

Senators Rounds and Thune, you owe the People of America an explanation!

Mike Rounds, you voted against reinstating our military who refused to submit to the COVID vaccine mandate. The military has already struggled for years to fill their recruitment numbers. Currently only about 23% of young people can meet the military’s fitness, education and moral requirements. So where do you propose to get the 8,400 replacements for these military personnel?

John Thune and Mike Rounds, you both voted in favor of Biden’s latest $1.7 trillion FY 2023 Omnibus bill packed with garbage. Our national debt is now over $31 trillion. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Does anyone besides Biden and Janet Yellen think this irresponsible borrowing, compulsive spending and incessantly printing worthless money can continue indefinitely?

Fellow South Dakotans, we have a right and a responsibility to demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials! And, if our Senators want to continue voting Democrat, then that’s the party they should be running under — not posing as conservative Republicans.

Katherine Larson, Florence

GOP implosion

In the early days of the Tea Party (during Obama's presidency), the GOP welcomed the "tea party" histrionics (aimed at the liberals) and allowed them power in the Republican caucus. That was all well and good as long as "owning the libs" was their prime agenda.

Now thanks to that foot in the door, it looks as though the GOP has split itself between "rational republicans" and "nihilistic Q-anoners." This seemed an obvious outcome but we all hoped the "farside" right would somehow come to our rescue and eventually silence these "kooks."

Evidently that was a false hope. Today, it seems that our expectation lies on the left to extinguish the fire that was brought to us by these anti-establishment "politicals" who are bringing trouble to everyone now not just the "libs." Trump was an unfortunate side effect of the power given to them.

It seems as though Fox News has nurtured the seeds of "this wind" and now we have a very mature "whirlwind" of monkey wrenchers trying to disrupt our Democracy in any way they can. Their Idea of government is no government at all. Anarchists are wanting to run the show, shall we just let them?

The Dems say no.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

A 'wave' reminder

Someone needs to reming both the far-right and far-left that they might be a wave but they are not the water!

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

Thank you

A heart felt thank you to the neighbors on Williams Street and Fisher Court. Thursday morning my vehicle was hit by an out-of-control car, the driver and the passenger ran away from their disabled car.

Neighbors were incredibly helpful, calling 911 before I had a chance, coaxing one of the runners to come back to the scene of the accident. Hopefully the sheriff's department can sort this all out. No one in my vehicle was hurt and again I am grateful for their help.

John Johnson, Rapid City