Letters to the editor, Jan. 8, 2022

Scraping the bottom

A year has passed since a Confederate flag was proudly displayed by a loser backer of the instigators of the Civil War that tore apart our country in 1861. The sight of this flag in the rotunda of our nation's capital was appalling! Those rebels tried in 1861 to destroy our democracy and lost. But the former POTUS invited these white nationalists and militaristic types to raid the capital and display that flag.

Today's Republican party, (even locally) is overcome with these types, it has lost the soul of the true conservative and once upstanding GOP. When Dick Cheney is amazed at its demise, you know it's scraping the bottom!

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Distorted labels

Labeling oftentimes does not describe or name the thing that it refers to, it's usually just an opinion and not a definition. For example: if one buys shrimp from the store paying attention to it's label (large, jumbo,colossal), we usually feel that they are quite big. Of course, the number per pound tells us the actual size. When a person with a learning disability is labeled "special", it obviously does not describe their affliction but describes our intended view of them. The labeling of military, firefighters,police, nurses etc.as "heroes" again describes how we want to perceive them. This "opinion labeling'' can have an adverse effect also. The actual definition is distorted by these opinion labels which can cause the real definition to lose meaning. Some of us who have "ordinary" lives have a hard time relating to these opinion labels as they do not reflect the reality we have learned to accept as facts of life. We don't want our definitions changed to fit a new agey agenda. The same goes for the labeling of real Republicans as RINOS so those who want to transform what Republicanism stands for can change the narrative along with universal facts that we know to be true.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Convention of States

To gain their freedom, Colonists fired the "shot heard round the world" by lining up against the British Army in 1775. Now the Federal Government has become the next threat to American freedom and liberty. Lifetime politicians in Washington are only interested in their careers, not the people, whose rights have been unconstitutionally stolen by a Federal Government that is spending us into trillions of dollars of debt. Many American people have taken their freedoms for granted, do not vote, can't name the 3 branches of government and know very little about the bill of rights. They have become occupants and observers of this country instead of active citizens who are participating in the protection of this Constitutional Republic.

Now is time for the "Second shot heard round the world." Active citizens are stepping forward and taking action to protect their constitutional rights by using Article 5 of the Constitution. Join them. Go to Conventionofstates.com and educate yourself. Contact your state representatives in Pierre and tell them you want a Convention of States. If they are against it, replace them. Spread the word.

If Americans don't become active citizens and protect the Constitution then we all will become mere occupants.

Mike Weiler, Rapid City

Real heroes of the insurrection

At the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, it is time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican Party. They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the moral cowards who still cover for them. They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful. They were the unsung people not seeking attention, but doing their jobs: from poll workers to police officers. They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state.

They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened. They were a Vice President who stayed loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law above any man. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to try and hold their own president accountable, and dared to stand on their conscience instead of follow the majority in their party. They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.

James Tweed, Ocean City N.J.

It's that time again

It's that time of year when our state legislators gather their mostly Republican selves and head to Pierre to once more rehash abortion rights and bully transgender kids. It seems to me that every year is a repeat of the previous year. Today's Rapid City Journal (Jan. 7) front page headline is that a major topic in this year's session will be - tada! - abortion rights.

NPR and another state newspaper have reported on proposals from both Republican and Democrat legislators promoting Medicaid expansion, state infrastructure, and raising state employee and teacher wages. How many more years are we to be subjected to this farce of a legislature? The answer is until many of you reading this letter decide to make better choices at the voting booth by adding to the number of Democrats in the state house and senate.

Mary Richards, Spearfish

Steer roping is cruel

Though "steer roping" (aka "busting," "jerking," or "tripping") is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the event is seen in only 10 states, all in the West: Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, North & South Dakota, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas. Rhode Island outlawed both steer roping and tie-down calf roping in 1999. Others should follow suit.

Steer roping (not to be confused with team roping) involves a mounted cowboy roping the head of a running steer, throwing the rope over the steer's right haunch, then jerking the hapless animal 180 degrees, with the intent of slamming the steer to the ground, stunning the animal, so that the cowboy can dismount and tie three legs.

(See the many YouTube videos.)

Many stock contractors and rodeo fans decry steer roping due to its inherent brutality. Injuries and deaths are routine. Contact your state representatives urging them to author legislation to outlaw this blatant cruelty.

Eric Mills, Oakland, Cal.

