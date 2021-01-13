Letters to the editor, January 13, 2021
A sad day
January 6, 2021 was a sad day in American history. The United States Capitol was breached and desecrated by a violent treasonous mob. Five people died. A police officer was murdered and many more were injured. Bombs were planted. Weapons and molotov cocktails were parked nearby. A gallows was erected. Masked traitors roamed the Capitol prepared to take hostages and called for the execution of Vice President Pence. The primary impetus for these events was the President spreading lies about a stolen election.
What happened on January 6th was foreseeable. If the election was in fact illegitimately stolen through fraud via a massive multi-state conspiracy, then what line cannot be crossed to restore our republic? People with good motives can become very dangerous when they believe lies. The only way to truly address this problem and heal our country is to counteract the lie itself.
Thankfully, no members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation were so lacking in integrity that they countenanced this coup attempt with their vote. Even so, they still won’t just say, “Biden legitimately won the election.” They hide behind weak and feckless statements about not having the constitutional power to reject the state results or about not enough evidence being submitted to the courts.
John, Mike, and Dusty, you need to respect your voters and your country enough to tell them the truth – that Joe Biden legitimately won this election. History is watching, and the future of our nation hangs in the balance.
Kyle Krause, Rapid City
Impeachment is Distasteful but Necessary
President Trump convened and directed the mob that made the attack on January 6th. Can anyone doubt that had the President not told his followers to assemble in Washington and pointed them at the Capitol, they would have been spinning their conspiracy theories in online chat rooms rather than attacking the heart of our government? For this, impeachment is necessary, however distasteful and possibly ineffective it may be given Trump's short time left in office. If Congress were to let this action pass without issuing the most severe punishment it possesses, it would signal to future presidents and their extremist followers that the government is theirs to take if they muster enough physical force.
Trump has repeatedly called Black Lives Matter protesters and other demonstrators "thugs," but what did he say about those who carried out the storming of the U.S. Capitol? "We love you." We cannot leave the last word on this shameful episode to the President who directed it.
Eric Smith, Rapid City