Letters to the editor, January 13, 2021

John, Mike, and Dusty, you need to respect your voters and your country enough to tell them the truth – that Joe Biden legitimately won this election. History is watching, and the future of our nation hangs in the balance.

Impeachment is Distasteful but Necessary

President Trump convened and directed the mob that made the attack on January 6th. Can anyone doubt that had the President not told his followers to assemble in Washington and pointed them at the Capitol, they would have been spinning their conspiracy theories in online chat rooms rather than attacking the heart of our government? For this, impeachment is necessary, however distasteful and possibly ineffective it may be given Trump's short time left in office. If Congress were to let this action pass without issuing the most severe punishment it possesses, it would signal to future presidents and their extremist followers that the government is theirs to take if they muster enough physical force.