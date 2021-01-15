Letters to the editor, January 15, 2021
Remember those who fanned the flames
If the right-wing mob that stormed the Capitol had found Speaker Nancy Pelosi, they probably would have killed her. Trump's whirlwind is that out of control.
South Dakota's Congressional delegation has been fairly responsible. Both John Thune and Dusty Johnson explained why they would not seek to overturn an election that Joe Biden won by seven million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
Not all of our politicians have taken the high road. Kristi Noem has been largely AWOL during the Covid crisis, campaigning for Trump and refusing to take action to reduce our deaths and suffering. She recently called both of Georgia's new Senators "communists."
Noem's not alone in her outrageous behavior. Gary Hanson, newly re-elected to the PUC, gave an incendiary speech in which he attacked the patriotism of Democrats and expressed contempt for the very concept of a peaceful transition of power. Years ago, Hanson was a fairly sensible public servant; not anymore.
We'll be lucky to get through this existential crisis with our democracy intact. Let's remember the irresponsible politicians who poured gasoline on the flames.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
The elephant in the room
The elephant in the room when reasons for rioting are examined is; Blacks riot because "klan cops" are killing them while Trumpers riot over a blatant cultish lie that they choose to believe. Anyone not agreeing with this assertion is probably not in touch with reality, but are in touch with alternative "Fox news" style propaganda that is corrupting their ability to perceive truth. Perhaps these folks don't care, but the rest of us are paying for their complete lack of judgment through the breakdown of Democracy.
The main problem here isn't just anger(we will always have that), it's the purveyors of flagrant falsehoods in the name of so called freedom of speech that are manipulating the facts calling them "alternative facts" because they pronounce them so. This is no wheres near "free speech" but is a corruption of free speech that is used to gain power, money or both. You tell me, is the Bible full of alternative facts also, or are such things attributed to the Devil?
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Treatment wasn't the same
We in South Dakota have witnessed our governor and legislature attempt to impose severe penalties on peaceful pipeline protesters through "riot-booster" legislation. This is consistent with the militarized responses we've seen to the July 3 Mt. Rushmore "Land Back" protest, and to various "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations around the country.
This is sharp contrast to the gentle handling of white supremacy mob violence incidents, and the weak response to last week' s Trump-fomented insurrection at the US Capitol.
It is absolutely necessary that Republican leaders abandon this double standard, stop making excuses for a bigoted demagogue, and immediately remove and ban from future office the Riot-Booster-in-Chief, Donald Trump. We can ask these leaders why severe criminal penalties should not apply to this man.
Don Kelley, Deadwood
At least one wall was built
Well. I guess one can say Trump got his wall built, it just happened that due to his actions in inviting and inciting a mob of his followers to storm and damage our Capitol and kill Capitol Police in the process, the wall was built around our nation's citadel of democracy, not along the Mexican border. While inside our capitol, killing, urinating on the carpets, and stealing and destroying they yelled "Hang Mike Pence, "Hang Nancy" and other epithets.
Since then, some 2nd amendment crazies insist they should be allowed to carry weapons into the capitol. Some of these Republicans think they are a privileged class. Our Dusty Johnson voted with 55% of House Republicans last week to defend this mob's reason for storming the capitol! Remains to be seen whether our GOP Senators will vote to impeach.
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
We need to come together
Impeachment: The action of the House is similar to an indictment by a Grand Jury. It is not a conviction! That action is reserved to the Senate, which in this case will almost certainly not happen! Reporting that he IS impeached is further driving a wedge into the center of our society! What we need today is coming together for the common good, not further misinformation, distrust and hatred!
Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City
No vote was irresponsible
In my opinion, Dusty Johnson’s NO vote showed terrible judgment. How can Dusty ever be taken seriously regarding interest in searching for political common ground? That pursuit works only when neither side rejects accountability.
Consider similarities that exist between Trump’s cult (Dusty being a member) as compared to Charles Manson’s cult. Tex Watson and the infamous young women who sheltered their dear leader before law enforcement learned these young people’s leader was Charles Manson. Now think about the four years of Trump’s “Helter Skelter” rallies and inept government. Death counts during Trump’s presidency are hugely higher than the nine victims murdered by the Manson cult. Charles Manson was a piker compared to Dusty’s dear leader.
Dusty says he made his NO vote decision because everything was simply moving too rapidly. My god, most everyone in the country understood what was happening at the time it was happening. On our TVs, we observed an enormous, well-planned traitorous insurgency. It was clear that the mob intended to invalidate a free and fair election and that Trump had lit the fire, then poured gasoline with his remarks. What more did Dusty need to see?
David Wegner, Sioux Falls
Open letter to Congressman Johnson
An open letter to Congressman Dusty Johnson,
So, Dusty, if inciting an insurrection isn’t grounds in your mind for impeaching a president, what is? Asking for a few thousand South Dakota friends and voters.
Bob Wilson, Spearfish