Letters to the editor, January 15, 2021

The elephant in the room

The elephant in the room when reasons for rioting are examined is; Blacks riot because "klan cops" are killing them while Trumpers riot over a blatant cultish lie that they choose to believe. Anyone not agreeing with this assertion is probably not in touch with reality, but are in touch with alternative "Fox news" style propaganda that is corrupting their ability to perceive truth. Perhaps these folks don't care, but the rest of us are paying for their complete lack of judgment through the breakdown of Democracy.

The main problem here isn't just anger(we will always have that), it's the purveyors of flagrant falsehoods in the name of so called freedom of speech that are manipulating the facts calling them "alternative facts" because they pronounce them so. This is no wheres near "free speech" but is a corruption of free speech that is used to gain power, money or both. You tell me, is the Bible full of alternative facts also, or are such things attributed to the Devil?

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Treatment wasn't the same