Letters to the editor, January 2, 2021
Continue to pray
This letter is to urge the continued praying by fellow patriots that the ponderous corruption and fraud in the 2020 election will be taken serious by Congress and the Vice President.
Pray that the evildoers are discovered and that honest courts apply existing laws. Pray for elected representatives to have the courage to uphold the U,S. Constitution as they promised to do in sworn oaths. And pray that all America undergo a revival of faith that puts us on our knees beseeching our benevolent God to restore the hedge of protection He has shielded us with since our Pilgrim Fathers landed on Plymouth rock.
Ray M. Greff, Rapid City
The value of life
For those misguided souls protesting putting a piece of cloth over their face to protect others, have you never learned about the value of a life? Are you so selfish that you don’t care who you spread the virus to which could endanger someone’s health? By the way, that’s how masks work....when you speak, yell, cough, sneeze or exert yourself, you aerosolize the virus into a mist or spray and a mask on your face traps these droplets. A mask provides marginal protection for the wearer. By wearing a mask, you are respecting and protecting others.
Science experts have told us that vitamins, supplements or herd immunity is not the solution or even a viable alternative for this pandemic. We are the hosts and the virus needs a body to propagate and it only gets worse when we gather together to socialize without protection. If we can slow the spread, we can alleviate the load and wear on our beleaguered healthcare workers and hospitals. Nobody is trying to take your freedom by asking you to protect the health of those around you. Please listen to the medical experts and start caring for fellow human beings and put a mask on!
Kevin Spiekermeier, Rapid City
Stop supporting incumbents
It would appear that I have been removed from the Thune Family Christmas card list and the e mail feed as well. That’s OK, I was a bit tired of the first-person lists of farm bills introduced by Senator Thune and little else. I received some heat for saying, in another letter, that Senator Thune was derelict in his duties and Constitutional ambivalence. Evidently Sen. Thune has been given a promotion or assumed one himself from number three in the Republican Senate to number two. Wouldn’t you think a high ranking alleged leader could read a bill for a change? If you don’t read a bill you obviously didn’t write it. When was the last time the number two leader proposed writing a budget? When was the last time the congress proposed doing a budget? There is time for a 3 day work week, endless vacations and of course time for numerous pre-Covid world junkets. Plenty of time to fund raise and rub shoulders with donors. Last minute Continuing Budget Resolutions and night time Unanimous Consent bill passage are the scourge of incumbency. Voting for incumbents after they have become beholden not to you but lobbyists, makes your vote meaningless.
Larry McIntyre, Custer
Restore two state departments
Last August, Governor Noem announced the merger of two state agencies, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Agriculture. There were no reasons given nor any cost analysis. This merger is unnecessary and will do nothing but harm the state of South Dakota.
The DENR is the state’s only environmental protection agency. The DENR is in charge of air, water, and soil protections. It oversees livestock facilities, mining, oil and gas production, municipal and county waste management, asbestos containment, recycling, petroleum spills, superfund issues, wells, water rights, waste treatment plants, and air quality, just to name a few. The Ag department nothing to do with the permitting and inspection of any of those facilities.
The Department of Ag deals with agriculture issues: livestock, crop production, hemp, the state fair, weed and pest control, in addition to conservation, forestry, and wildland fire control. The DENR involves itself in none of these issues.
Recent news releases by proponents of the merger discuss a couple of overlapping responsibilities—livestock permits and chemical spills. These two commonalities are a very small part of each agency’s responsibilities and are one of the reasons the agencies should be separate—oversight of each other.
Kathy Tyler, Big Stone City, SD
Use a better process
Many people use paradigms to determine how to solve problems. One example of this is means or ends. Looking at a problem regarding means involves evaluating how the solution is carried out. Looking at the ends is determining whether the solution will produce a beneficial result. It is important to look at the means before the ends because the means is known and will happen first. The ends will follow the means and is a future prediction. We should evaluate how we solve a problem rather than only focusing on a desired result.
I believe this thought process was misused in dealing with the Lakota homeless encampment in Rapid City. When the Lakota tribe members first set up the encampment in the city, Rapid City officials were primarily worried about the ends – getting the homeless to move off public property – which isn’t bad. However, the encampment was simply moved to a different location, which avoided solving the problem or dealing with it. A means first alternative might be asking the homeless how they could help and perhaps compromising. Thus, when making decisions, we should first think, “How will this be enacted?” before thinking, “What is the desired result?”
Bennett Selfridge, Rapid City