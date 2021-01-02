Letters to the editor, January 2, 2021

Science experts have told us that vitamins, supplements or herd immunity is not the solution or even a viable alternative for this pandemic. We are the hosts and the virus needs a body to propagate and it only gets worse when we gather together to socialize without protection. If we can slow the spread, we can alleviate the load and wear on our beleaguered healthcare workers and hospitals. Nobody is trying to take your freedom by asking you to protect the health of those around you. Please listen to the medical experts and start caring for fellow human beings and put a mask on!

Stop supporting incumbents

It would appear that I have been removed from the Thune Family Christmas card list and the e mail feed as well. That’s OK, I was a bit tired of the first-person lists of farm bills introduced by Senator Thune and little else. I received some heat for saying, in another letter, that Senator Thune was derelict in his duties and Constitutional ambivalence. Evidently Sen. Thune has been given a promotion or assumed one himself from number three in the Republican Senate to number two. Wouldn’t you think a high ranking alleged leader could read a bill for a change? If you don’t read a bill you obviously didn’t write it. When was the last time the number two leader proposed writing a budget? When was the last time the congress proposed doing a budget? There is time for a 3 day work week, endless vacations and of course time for numerous pre-Covid world junkets. Plenty of time to fund raise and rub shoulders with donors. Last minute Continuing Budget Resolutions and night time Unanimous Consent bill passage are the scourge of incumbency. Voting for incumbents after they have become beholden not to you but lobbyists, makes your vote meaningless.