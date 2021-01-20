Letters to the editor, January 20, 2021
Blindly following
Have voted for Republican and Democratic candidates in the past. My vote is based on integrity, experiences, history and truth. Our SD delegates have been blindly following an ethically and morally corrupt, lying and lawless man who has divided our country. You failed to uphold your oaths, the constitution and the representation of civil minded Republicans.
You have allowed Trump to rule this country with executive orders and appointments to top positions of unqualified loyalists/donors who supported his agenda of absolute control. By not stepping up to the plate, you tacitly endorsed the violence, chaos and hate Trump stoked on 1/6 and over the past 4 years. Investigations will expose just how dirty Trump and his loyalists' hands are.
Noem, you are a Trump wolf in sheep clothing. What did you expect to gain by calling the Georgia senators "communists"; by issuing an executive order to challenge the passage of Amendment A; and protecting Ravensborg? You're complicit in being a part of the problem, not the solution.
Let's hope in the next elections new Republicans will run who represent us, not the far right, and not the modus operandi of the past four years.
Mary Syme, Black Hawk
Thank you
Knights of Columbus Council 8025 held its 8th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament in support of the Black Hills Children's Home Society on January 9th at Meadowood Lanes. With the support of our sponsors and bowlers we exceeded our goal and raised over $4200. We would like to thank the following sponsors who made this event a success. Meadowood Lanes, DeSmet and Biggs, Ace Steel, Modastone, West River Electric, Jenner Equipment, Millstone, Bob's Auto, Power Sports, Black Hills Harley Davidson, Mel's Auto Body, Quality Transmission, Hillsview Dental, Mustard Seed, Kopren Motors, Family Fare, Dakota Warehouse, Will Dixon Realty, Pacific Steel, Runner's Shop, Rice's Rapid Motorsports, Ketel Thorstenson, Sen. Jessica Castleberry, Hal Bailey with Edward Jones; Nielsen Dirtworks, Inc., Great Harvest Bread, Black Hills Contraband, Office Depot/Office Max, Pepsi, Strider Bikes and those who made a cash donation. Thanks also to Rapid City Journal, Tim Reilly from Midco, KNBN, KOTA, KEVN, and Kelo-Land for the news coverage and advertising.
John Schlim, Rapid City
Do the right thing
Years ago, I was shocked to see a family friend allow his son to kick him in the shins after he’d told the boy no! It was obvious to me, as it would have been to most parents, that this man would never be able to say no to his son. The man and his wife could never control their son's behavior. They lacked the courage to do their job as parents.
Difficult as it is, our congressmen must have courage. They must work to remove the president from office and/or ensure he never again runs for president or any other federal office. If inciting an insurrection against our halls of government in order to retain power isn’t worthy of impeachment or censure, then what offense is?
We need to set a precedent to help assure our democracy is safe from anyone resorting to force in order to seize or maintain power. Any weakness in reacting decisively only lends a sense of license to future power grabbers. There is a relationship between parents controlling bad behavior and congress controlling runaway executive power. Congressmen must maintain what is right, regardless of repercussions. Doing the right thing benefits everyone.
Carol Panerio, Rapid City
Finding common ground
In Rep. Johnson’s “No” vote on impeachment, I can’t see where “reaching common ground” missed the mark or that a “Yes” vote would have hit the “bullseye” either. A second impeachment vote based on pure hate is a senseless pursuit anyway.
And if casting the President and his supporters as a cult worse than Charles Manson is searching for common ground someplace, I fail to see how you would ever expect to find any.
Insurgency, it most likely was, on the Nation’s Capitol, yet details are still emerging as to the who, why, and how. We only know what’s been reported. Was a fraudulent election claim the glowing amber ready to be set off? Legitimate concerns over election irregularities never really had a “fair” hearing to find out. Whatever. What end is lighting fires doused with inflammatory speech as if it were gasoline supposed to achieve? It seems to be everywhere and coming from all directions.
Cal Thomas column today quoted Proverbs 15:1. “a soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger”.
Let me add another from Sirach 28:14. “if thou blow the spark, it shall burn as fire; and if thou spit on it, it shall be quenched: both come out of the mouth”. Sirach 28:14
Perhaps there is “common ground” to be sought here, someplace.
Matthew Schmidt, Summerset
Speech is free, actions are limited
Today’s issue for me has been simmering a while. The tipping point was the ACLU, who I believe is a great idea taken too far, and other civil rights groups, getting upset with the incoming administrations contemplating a domestic terrorism law. The objection is about future administrations and law enforcement agencies abusing such a statute. (paraphrased from Sean D. Naylor article on Yahoo News).
My issue includes the politicians, and commentators on all platforms, painting entire labeled groups of people with a broad brush. “The Democrats will ruin the suburbs… are all leftist that will eat your children…and defund the police…”. Cops kill black people for no reason and should be eliminated. “Republicans are all rich, spoiled and only out for themselves…”. Rioters are all black and protestors are all white. STOP IT.
When you base your decisions on what you think people will do, rather than on what they have already done, you will not learn to exist together. For an example of what not to do, remember, or find and watch, the 2002 movie “Minority Report”. We must remember, speech is free, actions are limited. Do not blur the lines.
Mark Waters, Rapid City