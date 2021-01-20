Letters to the editor, January 20, 2021

Difficult as it is, our congressmen must have courage. They must work to remove the president from office and/or ensure he never again runs for president or any other federal office. If inciting an insurrection against our halls of government in order to retain power isn’t worthy of impeachment or censure, then what offense is?

We need to set a precedent to help assure our democracy is safe from anyone resorting to force in order to seize or maintain power. Any weakness in reacting decisively only lends a sense of license to future power grabbers. There is a relationship between parents controlling bad behavior and congress controlling runaway executive power. Congressmen must maintain what is right, regardless of repercussions. Doing the right thing benefits everyone.

Carol Panerio, Rapid City

Finding common ground

In Rep. Johnson’s “No” vote on impeachment, I can’t see where “reaching common ground” missed the mark or that a “Yes” vote would have hit the “bullseye” either. A second impeachment vote based on pure hate is a senseless pursuit anyway.

And if casting the President and his supporters as a cult worse than Charles Manson is searching for common ground someplace, I fail to see how you would ever expect to find any.