Letters to the editor, January 21, 2021

I don’t know if the nation can honor Beecher’s sentiments of 165 years ago. We should at least try to honor their logic and emotion, because for some reason we keep making the same mistakes and electing some people who only give a damn about their careers and themselves.

Who has your back now?

Not trusting our military? It is with absolute shock to read that our government is having the FBI "vet" ALL our military troops in Washington to determine loyalty to their mission of defending the capital. This is not a Trump vs. Biden issue, it is visibly separating soldiers' loyalties and confidence from each other. In combat your very survival depends on trusting the person on both sides of you to be faithful and dependable when things get hot! Sure, send them to the mid-east where stepping wrong gets you killed, but don't trust them in Washington! This decision will destroy our military's individual trust, so essential to success! The people behind this decision need to lose their jobs today. Hopefully we have commanders with enough courage to not allow this to happen with their troops! Our enemies couldn't hope for a more stupid decision to undermine our forces. Who "has your back" now?