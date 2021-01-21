Letters to the editor, January 21, 2021
Leave the curriculum alone
I just read that Governor Noem wants close to a million dollars to revise our school’s history and civics books to reflect what a great country this is. I think she really wants to instill lessons on Donald Trump’s approach to handling mobs and influencing politicians. We can only wonder what kind of a background she has in history and civics. After all, she called the two newly elected Democratic senators from Georgia communists. That was really uneducated. I think we should keep her away from our curricula and give the million dollars in raises for our teachers. Noem cannot be trusted on anything involving government or education; after all, she still thinks Trump lost because of massive election fraud.
Reed Richards, Spearfish
What is impeachable?
It's obvious that the huge majority of Republicans don't feel that constant lying, fraud, tax evasion, corruption on steroids, domestic terrorism, sedition and treason are impeachable offenses. Now, if some president would have a brief sexual encounter with a co-worker, that would really rile them into action, wouldn't it.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Cruelty Capitalism
It was pretty astounding to read about Noems criticism of a student run food bank at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, Texas. Noem Criticizes Student Food Bank Backed by Christian organizations, Rapid City Journal 1/18/21. It was sickening but not very surprising. Noem and her crowd, Trump included, have been promoters of Cruelty Capitalism. She has a lot of gall to tweet "There’s no such thing as a free lunch". What she means of course is that there is no free lunch for the average American. She and her ilk have been busy stocking their coffers with free lunches: free travel, free money in the form of nepotistic jobs, free money in the form of subsidies. She is the poster girl for entitled hypocrisy. In the midst of this pandemic she should be applauding any effort to lessen the damage. Instead she uses her bully pulpit to take cheap pot shots at someone trying to do some good. Maybe Ms. Noem should expend some of that effort actually being a leader. Not holding my breath.
Jeffrey LaRive, Hot Springs
Unacceptable and unjust
The attack on the US Capitol will go down in history as a shameless act of terrorism. Many of the violent insurrectionists who participated in the attack are being identified and prosecuted, an important step in protecting our democracy and moving our nation forward.
At the same time, the law enforcement response to the Capitol insurrectionists shines a spotlight on the unfair treatment being levied against Nick Tilsen. Tilsen is facing 16 years in prison for his participation in a civil protest against Donald Trump’s Mt. Rushmore rally last July. The protest was held on unceded land of the Lakota Nation to bring attention to the illegal occupation of the Black Hills and continuing injustice against Indigenous people. The protest was nonviolent: it hurt no one, damaged no property, and did not block anyone from attending Trump’s event.
It is unacceptable that Tilsen is facing more punishment than people who assaulted law enforcement officers, vandalized the US Capitol, and sought to execute lawmakers. The unjust treatment of Tilsen is antithetical to American values. At a time when our nation is in need of healing, state officials need to drop the charges against Tilsen and work toward reconciliation.
Dave Chadwick, Helena, MT
Honor Beecher's sentiments
In April of 1865, as the Civil War was ending, the preacher and abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher gave a speech in which he said “I charge the whole guilt of this war upon the ambitious, educated, plotting political leaders of the South. But for the people misled, for the multitudes drafted and driven into this civil war, let not a trace of animosity remain. The moment their willing hand drops the musket and they return to their allegiance, then stretch out your own honest right hand to reach them. "
Well, God willing. As of this writing Mr. Trump has still not admitted that he lost the election in 2020, or the popular vote in 2016, or that he is in any way culpable for any of the many violent demonstrations that have rocked the nation these past four years. His elected apologists have scolded him a little, but stopped short of votes which would effectively disable his abuses of power. He is passive about his supporters going to prison and death threats to his Republican colleagues. He manipulates others and is never personally accountable. Any attempts to make him acknowledge responsibility are called a ‘witch hunt.”
I don’t know if the nation can honor Beecher’s sentiments of 165 years ago. We should at least try to honor their logic and emotion, because for some reason we keep making the same mistakes and electing some people who only give a damn about their careers and themselves.
Naidine Adams, Rapid City
Who has your back now?
Not trusting our military? It is with absolute shock to read that our government is having the FBI "vet" ALL our military troops in Washington to determine loyalty to their mission of defending the capital. This is not a Trump vs. Biden issue, it is visibly separating soldiers' loyalties and confidence from each other. In combat your very survival depends on trusting the person on both sides of you to be faithful and dependable when things get hot! Sure, send them to the mid-east where stepping wrong gets you killed, but don't trust them in Washington! This decision will destroy our military's individual trust, so essential to success! The people behind this decision need to lose their jobs today. Hopefully we have commanders with enough courage to not allow this to happen with their troops! Our enemies couldn't hope for a more stupid decision to undermine our forces. Who "has your back" now?
Bob Koscak, Rapid City
Voter fraud
After bringing over 60 lawsuits, and even offering a financial incentive, for information about fraud, Trump and his allies have failed to prove definitely any case of illegal voting on behalf of their opponent in court. There was not a single case of undocumented immigrants casting a ballot, no citizens double voting, nor any credible evidence that legions of the voting dead gave Mr. Biden a victory that wasn't his.
Trump said, "Mail-in ballots are very dangerous, there's terrible fraud involved." After careful research, I found the rate of voting fraud in the US is less than 0.0009%, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice. Federal election commissioner Ellen Weintraub has said, "There's no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud.
Trump's own Attorney General, Barr, has disputed President Trump's repeated litany of lies about voter fraud. Voter Fraud has become rare with the advent of stronger voter protection.
Before Trump's first election he said, "If I lose, it will be because of voter fraud." Trump's constant voter fraud claims over the past 5 years encouraged the insurrection at the US Capitol. Tell the people a lie long enough and they'll believe it.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City
Congratulations
Congratulations to retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Leon Sweigart for the honor of being named the Black Hills Surgical Hospital's Hero of The Rush Hockey Game Friday night, January 8th.
What a great honor to bestow upon a 90-year-old veteran who served honorably for 26 years as an aircraft maintenance technician.
His maintenance career covered the B-36 Peacekeeper Bombers, B-52 Stratofortresses, and F-4 Fighters. His final assignment was at the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, during which he served as a logistics planner. He officially retired in 1975.
His many awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, and a medal commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Korean War.
I personally know Leon and consider him a dear friend. He is a steadfast supporter of the Widowed Persons' Service of Rapid City and we in the widowed community affectionately call him "The General" because of his exemplary military service.
I want to thank Jared, Valerie, Karly, Kyle, Aaron, Amanda and Kayleigh, the Rush hockey team's managerial staff for planning, organizing, and coordinating this great honor for Sergeant Sweigart."
George B. Wallace, Rapid City