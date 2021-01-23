Letters to the editor, January 23, 2021
Charges were without merit
Recently, unprincipled semi-anonymous attacks against Steve Allender and Helen Usera garnered banner headlines in the Rapid City Journal. Such grandstanding charges are sensational, but not newsworthy, because they are without merit.
I was surprised that Mayor Allender appointed me to the Home Rule Committee, as I strongly supported Sam Kooiker when Allender ran against him. It turns out our Mayor is a courageous and thoughtful leader who values diverse opinions.
Our committee has not completed its work, and any change in city government will require votes first from the City Council and then by Rapid City voters. Helen Usera is extremely well-qualified to facilitate our work, and has done a great job. Both Helen and the Mayor are victims of a smear, and an apology is due.
A vigorous and transparent discussion about home rule is a great idea. Semi-anonymous character assassination is both wrong and cowardly. As an unwitting accomplice, the Rapid City Journal has been scammed, and so have its readers.
Don Frankenfeld, Rapid City
Continued COVID-19 Silliness
On the 11th of November Governor Tim Walz criticized Governor Kristi Noem for her failure to implement social contact restrictions in South Dakota as he had done in Minnesota.
The last time I looked, Minnesota has experienced a 376% rise in new cases since the 1st of October compared to 366% in South Dakota.
So much for social distancing, masks and lockdowns. The virus is pervasive around our country and around the world. The virus has not been contained despite:
- A loss of $7 trillion in our GDP and a federal expenditure of at least $3 trillion dollars in COVID-19 spending;
- Shredding childhood immunization programs for measles, mumps, rubella and other viruses;
- Delays in cancer and cardiovascular disease diagnoses and rising misery as a result; and
- Rising depression, suicide, and mental illness numbers.
Yet, new President Biden, yesterday, made new overtures including a federal mask mandate and a federal jobs program to hire 100,000 “contact tracers,” although, the horses are long since out of the barn.
When will the silliness and self-immolation end?
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City