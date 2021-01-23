Letters to the editor, January 23, 2021

Charges were without merit

Recently, unprincipled semi-anonymous attacks against Steve Allender and Helen Usera garnered banner headlines in the Rapid City Journal. Such grandstanding charges are sensational, but not newsworthy, because they are without merit.

I was surprised that Mayor Allender appointed me to the Home Rule Committee, as I strongly supported Sam Kooiker when Allender ran against him. It turns out our Mayor is a courageous and thoughtful leader who values diverse opinions.

Our committee has not completed its work, and any change in city government will require votes first from the City Council and then by Rapid City voters. Helen Usera is extremely well-qualified to facilitate our work, and has done a great job. Both Helen and the Mayor are victims of a smear, and an apology is due.

A vigorous and transparent discussion about home rule is a great idea. Semi-anonymous character assassination is both wrong and cowardly. As an unwitting accomplice, the Rapid City Journal has been scammed, and so have its readers.

Don Frankenfeld, Rapid City

Continued COVID-19 Silliness