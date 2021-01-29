Letters to the editor, January 29, 2021

Lessons or indoctrination?

I question the wisdom of having political parties write civics curriculum for our students, particularly in a strong one party state as we are in. This brings to mind history lessons where leaders dictated teachings to students to indoctrinate them to their way of thinking.

I do not think most of our legislators (or governor) have a degree in education and our educators are capable of teaching civics and getting information to students without bias.

Please leave this to our professionals who have the knowledge and skills to know what and how to teach, not tell them what you believe they should hear. Show them your respect.

Gary Witt, Lead

GOP must change

The Republican Party that happily enabled Trump in all his nastiness for the past four years, is trying desperately to reinvent itself. One of the current plans is to go after President Biden for being divisive by his saying at the inaugural: “our prospects for much-needed ‘unity’ are threatened by various political forces. Among them are racism, nativism, political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism.” The Republicans thought that Biden was talking about them. I wonder why?

Just which part of Biden’s statement doesn’t the Republican Party think reflects its belief and behavior these past four years? The proof in the pudding is the fact that over half of the party members believe that there was fraud in the election even though over 60 courts ruled there was no fraud. Over half of the party members think that Trump should have remained in office in spite of the election. Over half of the party members think the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol was appropriate.

The fact that probably over half of the Republicans now think they have nothing to apologize for is both frightening and enraging.

Either the Republican Party apologizes for its undemocratic behavior during this last election cycle or risk being put in the dustbin of history for its debasement of American democracy. It must either reject its racist, unconstitutional embrace of Trump or suffer the fate of other similar extremist groups.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Caring businesses

After reading Natalie LaFrance-Slack's opinion on Jan. 16 and scrolling through the Facebook page I came to this conclusion, businesses that require masks are the ones who care about their customers. In my opinion this is a very biased opinion. I believe a caring business does not discriminate against its customers, whether they wear a mask or not, the color of their skin or their gender. When you label a business as "caring" because they have a sign on their door to require masks, you have labeled all the other businesses who don't have the sign as "uncaring" and that is wrong. I believe all business in Rapid City are "caring." They are working hard to provide services, jobs, and they pay multiple taxes.

Tamm Loerzel Everett, Rapid City