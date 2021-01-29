Letters to the editor, January 29, 2021
Convention of States
This is an open letter to all South Dakota State Senators, Representatives, and citizens to put the state back in charge by supporting the Convention of States Project as empowered by Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Article V was passed unanimously by our founding fathers who new that Washington DC would grow too big for its britches and take liberty from the people. Convention of States is a tool the founders gave us to fix Washington D.C. by: 1-By imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government.
Shazam! Surprise, Surprise, Surprise
As one of the catchphrases of Gomer Pyle, the naïve Mayberry mechanic who famously joined the Marines, Gomer’s verbal arsenal contained several “dumbfounded” exclamations.
“Golly” no one should be surprised at the latest Rapid City Area School Board’s actions when it comes to getting your kids back to school 5 days a week.
Superintendent Simon’s recommendation was to eliminate the 5-day option. They “heard from teachers” that they just couldn’t survive without the 5th day to be used for planning.
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise. No longer is it a major cleaning day, the original reason that this travesty was forced on the parents and students.
Only two board members voted to give your children 5 days of school. Jim Hansen and Kate Thomas. Take a good look at your board members that need to be replaced at the next election when their term is up: Curt Pochart, Kara Flynn, Matt Stephens, Clay Colombe and Amy Policky.
Two board members cannot protect your kids from the five board members who are blindly following the recommendation of the superintendent. She previously stated that she doesn’t support a 4-day week. Her actions speak louder than her words.
Lessons or indoctrination?
I question the wisdom of having political parties write civics curriculum for our students, particularly in a strong one party state as we are in. This brings to mind history lessons where leaders dictated teachings to students to indoctrinate them to their way of thinking.
I do not think most of our legislators (or governor) have a degree in education and our educators are capable of teaching civics and getting information to students without bias.
Please leave this to our professionals who have the knowledge and skills to know what and how to teach, not tell them what you believe they should hear. Show them your respect.
Gary Witt, Lead
GOP must change
The Republican Party that happily enabled Trump in all his nastiness for the past four years, is trying desperately to reinvent itself. One of the current plans is to go after President Biden for being divisive by his saying at the inaugural: “our prospects for much-needed ‘unity’ are threatened by various political forces. Among them are racism, nativism, political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism.” The Republicans thought that Biden was talking about them. I wonder why?
Just which part of Biden’s statement doesn’t the Republican Party think reflects its belief and behavior these past four years? The proof in the pudding is the fact that over half of the party members believe that there was fraud in the election even though over 60 courts ruled there was no fraud. Over half of the party members think that Trump should have remained in office in spite of the election. Over half of the party members think the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol was appropriate.
The fact that probably over half of the Republicans now think they have nothing to apologize for is both frightening and enraging.
Either the Republican Party apologizes for its undemocratic behavior during this last election cycle or risk being put in the dustbin of history for its debasement of American democracy. It must either reject its racist, unconstitutional embrace of Trump or suffer the fate of other similar extremist groups.
Reed Richards, Spearfish
Caring businesses
After reading Natalie LaFrance-Slack's opinion on Jan. 16 and scrolling through the Facebook page I came to this conclusion, businesses that require masks are the ones who care about their customers. In my opinion this is a very biased opinion. I believe a caring business does not discriminate against its customers, whether they wear a mask or not, the color of their skin or their gender. When you label a business as "caring" because they have a sign on their door to require masks, you have labeled all the other businesses who don't have the sign as "uncaring" and that is wrong. I believe all business in Rapid City are "caring." They are working hard to provide services, jobs, and they pay multiple taxes.
Tamm Loerzel Everett, Rapid City
When WWE spills into politics
Did anyone else notice that some of the capitol rioters appeared to be acting "over the top" angry? Perhaps for video posterity? The line between reality and "reality T.V." definitely was crossed. Most everyone knows that WWE reality and actual reality aren't the same thing. But these "cultish" rioters saw an opportunity to blend the two realities, believing they had a "get out of jail free card" like the outgoing President hopes to have. The reality is; "he may" but "they don't".
In the Capitol riot, the GOP gave itself another black eye attributed to it's marriage with the alt right. Now, many Republicans want a divorce and I don't blame them as their party appears to be (most embarrassing to Evangelicals) antithetical to secular moral values as well as Biblical teaching. Since divorce tends to increase animosity, some prefer the present status quo to a split. What they may not realize is " their outgoing leader, who isn't sane, is bent on destroying them now"! Just because "the bed is made" doesn't force one to lie in it.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City