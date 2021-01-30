Letters to the editor, January 30, 2021
Statistic help
Today I need the help of any statisticians out there, willing to back me up or, tell me I am wrong. Many of the headlines and opinions during the year long (so far) pandemic, have centered around both “good”, and “bad” news using numbers. Almost no study is done binary. There are always multiple factors that are followed and if the resulting information is “cherry-picked”, opposing slants can be found. The slant I am concerned about has to do with mask wearing. The anti-mask crowd keeps using the rising cases in areas with regulations compared to the same or better results in areas without mandates, closures, and quarantines. My theory, that I would appreciate help with is as follows; do the studies include a distinction between the people wearing masks and those who ignore the regulations in the same area? Do the people who openly ignore the recommendations cause the situation they are disbelieving?
Mark Waters, Rapid City
Dogs bless America
Whether you like our new President or still want to storm a nearby capitol rotunda, you have to appreciate the fact that there are dogs back in the White House.
There has been a great deal of media interest in Champ and Major, the President’s German shepherds; Major, in particular, because he is the first shelter dog to frolic across and do other stuff in the Rose Garden.
Who cares about the President’s dogs, some ask? There are so many other more important issues that require attention. True that. The President has more messes than those created by Major and Champ to worry about.
The pesky pandemic is still with us. Vaccines must be distributed. More checks, please. Our international reputation needs repair. Time to play nice with allies and kick autocrats in the shins.
This why Major and Champ have received such recognition. They symbolize the real America, one that evokes strength, unity, and good humor in the face of adversity. And a distaste for insurrection, corruption, and playing golf while thousands of Americans die.
Maybe all incoming presidents should be required to have a dog (and show their tax returns). Dogs bless America!
Bret Swanson, Hermosa
Who will reprogram us?
Warren Satterlee, Spearfish
Thank you, Senators
Thank you, freshman Senator Erin Tobin of Winner, for your recent vote recognizing the sacred trust between doctors and patients. As a front-line healthcare worker, she noted that if patients believe that the government could judicially enforces patient treatment, then patients would avoid doctors. Is she right? Consider the question, if you go to the doctor and your diagnosis might result in the state forcing confinement or removal from your own home, would you go? Senate Bill-3 maintains such power to the Department of Health. How much worse would the crisis be if people did not go to the doctor? As state governments over-reach their Constitutional mandates, South Dakotans must keep such power in the legislature and away from government employees. Standing up to un-elected government bureaucrats, Senator Tobin bravely stood alone in committee. South Dakota needs more health care providers and legislators like her.
Thank you, Senator Tobin for being the first to voting ‘No’ on Senate Bill-3. Thank you to all 13 Senators, especially Senators Frey-Mueller & Castleberry, who heeded her words. Hopefully, our Representatives in the House are listening.
Respectfully,
Roben Rudy-Hinker, Rapid City
What is more important?
Representative Dusty Johnson failed to uphold his oath to uphold our Constitution when he voted not to impeach President Trump for Inciting an insurrection to stop the election count. He failed his oath and his honor and integrity as a Man. Now it is time for Senator's Thune and Rounds to decide if their jobs are more important than upholding their oaths to protection our Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. The only question here is do they hold their jobs to be more important than their oath of office to protect our Constitution. Will they go down in history as lacking the Honor and Integrity to do the Right and Honorable thing.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Oath of Office–Why?
Why do federal and state politicians take the Oath of Office when many never follow it. It’s like a court of law where you’re told to “...tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God”. Come on, criminals never follow this rule. It’s called lying. Sound familiar? I took a similar oath when I joined the military. There is one key statement which is being disregarded. The oath states “... support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic...” The key word is domestic. American rioters are domestic threats to democracy. Sadly, many rioters have previous enlisted military oaths stating “...I will obey the orders of the President of the United States...“ This compounds the situation but this clause is not in the oath politicians take. It seems many republicans and state governors seem to forget part of their oath and give aid and comfort to these domestic threats and/or themselves (Hawley, Cruz, and Greene). What ever happened to truth, justice and integrity? Wake up America and look close at our representatives in congress and state government. Consider this in future re-elections.
Joseph Schiffer, Rapid City