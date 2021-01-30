Letters to the editor, January 30, 2021

Statistic help

Today I need the help of any statisticians out there, willing to back me up or, tell me I am wrong. Many of the headlines and opinions during the year long (so far) pandemic, have centered around both “good”, and “bad” news using numbers. Almost no study is done binary. There are always multiple factors that are followed and if the resulting information is “cherry-picked”, opposing slants can be found. The slant I am concerned about has to do with mask wearing. The anti-mask crowd keeps using the rising cases in areas with regulations compared to the same or better results in areas without mandates, closures, and quarantines. My theory, that I would appreciate help with is as follows; do the studies include a distinction between the people wearing masks and those who ignore the regulations in the same area? Do the people who openly ignore the recommendations cause the situation they are disbelieving?