Letters to the editor, January 6, 2021
Let's see the evidence
I want to see evidence of voter fraud. The Supreme Court denied that possibility once by shooting down the Texas case on a technicality and will soon likely raise a gigantic cowardly middle finger to the people of the United States and decide this election by inaction.
The people will never hear affidavits sworn under penalty of perjury and a mountain of related fraud evidence collected in Pennsylvania. The justices set a reply deadline for the cheaters on January 22. Biden will already be sworn in, and the court will claim the evidence is moot because resolving the issue at that point would be impossible.
Republican representatives plan to challenge the certification of electoral college votes on January 6. Representative Jody Hice tweeted “The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can!”
If one Senator joins this effort, each chamber would debate for two hours and then vote. Senator Thune claims “I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”
Let the evidence determine the outcome.
Let We the People see the evidence!
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Thankful for Thune
I believed that not wading into the election insanity was the best solution. Until now. I recall the words of Dr. King who said "the silence of my friends is more deafening than the angry words of my enemies." I write this letter to say thank you to Senator Thune and to acknowledge his willingness to take a stand early and recognize the legitimate election of President-elect Biden. I have witnessed the insults and threats directed at him, this has become a terribly dangerous time.
Thank you Senator Thune for upholding the US Constitution. Thank you for being a principled leader, may we find a way to work together and repair the damage that has been done.
Annie Loyd, Rapid City
The opposition isn't loyal
Lets hope the Biden administration doesn't consider Republicans as the "loyal opposition". They certainly aren't loyal.
Since Trump took office he has done everything he can to destroy American democracy and on his way out he's doubling down on that effort. Republicans in congress and on the street have backed him all the way in this endeavor and continue to do so.
They are much more of a danger to the USA than any foreign dictator ever has been or could be and must be recognized as such while Biden and company try to put this country back together again after 4 years of incompetence, corruption and outright treason. Deals have to be made with the enemy; that's how our system works, but we should never forget who they are and what they stand for.
They should never be trusted or respected. No president has ever faced a more serious threat to our country than Biden does now. We, the patriots, the majority, wish him the very best in this heroic and noble cause.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Thank God for true patriots
Have we all heard the phone conversation between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger? Our president wants 11,780 votes for himself stolen from the real votes of Georgia citizens. Out loud in person trying to manipulate a State official.. He's a real piece of work. Thank God for decent American patriots like Raffensperger who stand up to tyranny from a spoiled rich brat wannabe dictator.
Lorann Berg, Rapid City
Mind boggling
To my fellow South Dakotans who have sold their souls to follow Donald Trump in every nefarious effort to cast doubt on the integrity of our elections. Trump has pit Americans against each other for 4 years and I am sickened by hearing that God is only on the “righteous Republican side.”
It is mind boggling that people who profess to even know what a Bible is could think Democrats are somehow the Devil.
I hope hearing Trump openly conspire and commit fraud on Sunday will have you re-examining your false prophet.
Katherine Brown, Black Hawk
Republican contradictions and hypocrisy
Hypocrisy is the false profession of desirable or publicly approved qualities, beliefs, or feeling, especially a pretense of having virtues, moral principles, or religious beliefs that one does not really possess.
The Republicans, on one hand, are professing to promote fair and honest elections and to count every legal vote cast.
On the other hand, the Republicans, especially those in Republican controlled states, engage in massive voter suppression schemes like the Cross Check program, limit access to voting locations and cause long lines and long wait times to vote for people who Republicans know will not vote for them.
Could anyone be more hypocritical than the Republicans could? They have become masters of arguments of convenience…for their convenience!
Douglas Erickson, Rapid City
How much longer?
How much longer must Americans suffer mandatory mask mandates and lock-down procedures?
As of 01/04/20, CDC reported, 21,243,307 COVID cases or only 6% of the US population since 02/01/20. Mask mandated and lock-down states (California, New York and Michigan for example) have proven their mitigation techniques are failing with more extension deadlines and more restrictions. Will these mitigation techniques continue for 2, 3 or 4 years? Will they continue when the next virus strain comes along?
Every death in America is unfortunate and brings sadness to each family. CDC statistics state from 2017 to 2020 roughly 2.8 million Americans have passed each year, 2,813,503, 2,839,205, 2,854,838 and this year 2,902,664. According to the CDC 301,679 souls were lost to COVID-19 (12/26/20). Shouldn't there have been a larger corresponding jump in American deaths this year instead of an increase of 47,826?
Meanwhile, CDC reports 619,591 (2018) Americans lost their lives due to abortion down from 1,429,577 in 1990.
As in most cases, Individuals should educate themselves and make informed choices. Federal, state and city government mandates almost never solve a problem but they certainly can exasperate one. Certainly am glad, we South Dakotans had that choice in 2020!
Robert Steffy, Rapid City