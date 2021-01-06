Letters to the editor, January 6, 2021

Bill Miller, Rapid City

Thankful for Thune

I believed that not wading into the election insanity was the best solution. Until now. I recall the words of Dr. King who said "the silence of my friends is more deafening than the angry words of my enemies." I write this letter to say thank you to Senator Thune and to acknowledge his willingness to take a stand early and recognize the legitimate election of President-elect Biden. I have witnessed the insults and threats directed at him, this has become a terribly dangerous time.

Thank you Senator Thune for upholding the US Constitution. Thank you for being a principled leader, may we find a way to work together and repair the damage that has been done.

Annie Loyd, Rapid City

The opposition isn't loyal

Lets hope the Biden administration doesn't consider Republicans as the "loyal opposition". They certainly aren't loyal.

Since Trump took office he has done everything he can to destroy American democracy and on his way out he's doubling down on that effort. Republicans in congress and on the street have backed him all the way in this endeavor and continue to do so.