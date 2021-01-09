Letters to the editor, January 9, 2021
Time for a convention of states
The Constitution states that Congress has the power to pay Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States. You have to agree that this power has been abused beyond all recognition. Congress may also borrow money but the current $27 trillion of debt is total irresponsibility. No efforts to pay the debt down.
Congress finds an issue that requires funding and waits until it becomes urgent. Then they write a bill barely addressing the problem and add billions of dollars of pork and waste that is hidden in 5,000 pages of lawyer-eese. We know why this pork is added, it would never survive the light of day on its own. Because it is now urgent, the members of congress only have 2 hours to read the fine print. They cannot be trusted anymore and an amendment to the Constitution to place fiscal restraints on Congress is needed NOW.
Article 5 of the US Constitution states that State Legislatures can call a Convention of States to write Amendments to the US Constitution. Go to Conventionofstates.com and sign the petition. Send a letter to your state representative explaining why they should support COS resolutions.
Mike Weiler, Rapid City
Eat more plant-based foods
With the “year of Covid” barely behind us, we look forward to the New Year and the customary resolutions: reduce personal weight, reduce time on social media, and reduce consumption of animal foods.
Yes, that. Nearly 40% of Americans are already eating more plant-based foods. Hundreds of school, college, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr, Chipotle, Denny's, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and White Castle offer plant-based options.
Dozens of start-ups, led by Beond Meat and Impossible Foods, are producing plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams. Every ice cream manufacturer boasts nut-based flavors. Even meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Perdue, Hormel, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have rolled out their own plant-based meat products.
The reasons for the skyrocketing popularity of plant-based meat and milk products are compelling: they are more convenient, healthier, more eco-friendly, and more compassionate than their animal-based counterparts.
The resolution to explore plant-based foods requires no sweat or deprivation - just some fun visits to our favorite supermarket and food websites.
Randall Coit, Rapid City
Climate change affects us all
RE: Cal Thomas on Climate change:
I spent my formative years in the Black Hills and up until recently considered the Harney Peak area as my spiritual center. That region is no longer recognizable to me due to a lengthy drought and the beetle disaster caused by climate change. Don’t believe it? I now live in California, where we have seen the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the US and we’ve suffered fires of Biblical proportions in the past year. My heart wrenches when I view the once life-affirming perspectives of Harney, now a wasteland of devastation. That the Journal would print a race bating, climate change denying editorial about Biden’s agenda regarding the subject is absurd. The science is settled!
Thomas’ editorial is especially disconcerting as SD is the epicenter of COVID related denial. Again, I now live in CA where I can no longer count on a hospital bed should I need it. Science is humanity’s greatest accomplishment. Denial of it is our lowest. Which side does Thomas, and Trump, represent?
Why can’t we look to the light, acknowledge the science and do what needs to be done to achieve a future where humanity can once again thrive?
Ross Rudel, Los Angeles, Cal.