Letters to the editor, January 9, 2021

Time for a convention of states

The Constitution states that Congress has the power to pay Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States. You have to agree that this power has been abused beyond all recognition. Congress may also borrow money but the current $27 trillion of debt is total irresponsibility. No efforts to pay the debt down.

Congress finds an issue that requires funding and waits until it becomes urgent. Then they write a bill barely addressing the problem and add billions of dollars of pork and waste that is hidden in 5,000 pages of lawyer-eese. We know why this pork is added, it would never survive the light of day on its own. Because it is now urgent, the members of congress only have 2 hours to read the fine print. They cannot be trusted anymore and an amendment to the Constitution to place fiscal restraints on Congress is needed NOW.