Letters to the editor, January 9, 2021
Thank you, Governor
With all the whining regarding our most excellent governor, I would like to thank our Gov. Noem for making Jan 2021 "Sanctity of life month." Abortion has killed 61,000,000 babies since 1973. God Bless our Governor!
Jack Sayles, Custer
Remember the Militia Movement?
Many remember the militia movement of the early 1990’s, when news crews filmed armed bands hijacking the term “patriot”, in response to a Democratic election victory and a toothless “assault weapon ban.” That movement lost momentum when they started to get what they seemed to want, a successful attack on the Murrah Federal Building, ending in the bodies of children carried out of the rubble. People hijacking our flag, falsely calling themselves “patriots”, have plenty of rumor and innuendo behind claims of election fraud, all of which disappeared the moment bearers of rumors raised their hands in court and faced perjury trying to reverse Trump’s election loss. Those of us who have raised our hands to defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic will do so. It’s inconvenient to do so in a covid mask, but it’s a small price to pay for a country where paycheck and identity issues are worked out peacefully and fairly, for most of us most of the time, striving for all of us all of the time, no personality cult overthrowing our government, regardless if insurrectionist cults will prefer future leaders more smooth and sophisticated than their current raging, selfish, floundering clown.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
A sick party
We live in a state that has a very sick Republican Party. This Party is pushing for a political Coup. These people no longer believe in our system of government, or our way of life. These people now believe in a Totalitarian racist system, a theocracy with Trump as their God Head. This is Treason this is Fascism.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Too little, too late?
Thank you, Senators Thune and Rounds, and Congressman Johnson for carrying out your constitutional duties in certifying President-elect Biden’s election on Wednesday; unfortunately, I regret these same individuals, along with the entire Republican Party, spent the last four years silent when it came to controlling Trump in his effort to destroy our democracy. Although there are numerous individuals and institutions that are culpable for what occurred on Wednesday, the one individual who is ultimately responsible is President Trump - he attempted a coup to overturn an election. Senator Rounds’ pat answer during President Trump’s impeachment was he did not do anything that warranted removal from office; this is why we have elections. Senator Thune basically never said anything but was always visible standing behind Senator McConnell during photo opportunities. We now know what Trump was willing to do to stay in power - there is no limit to his narcissism and greed. Donald Trump represents the type of individual that our Founding Fathers feared the most when they wrote the Constitution. It is time for every Trump supporter to reflect what they want this country to stand for – the rule of law or the rule of the great leader
Thomas Bass, Piedmont