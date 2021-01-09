Letters to the editor, January 9, 2021

A sick party

Too little, too late?

Thank you, Senators Thune and Rounds, and Congressman Johnson for carrying out your constitutional duties in certifying President-elect Biden’s election on Wednesday; unfortunately, I regret these same individuals, along with the entire Republican Party, spent the last four years silent when it came to controlling Trump in his effort to destroy our democracy. Although there are numerous individuals and institutions that are culpable for what occurred on Wednesday, the one individual who is ultimately responsible is President Trump - he attempted a coup to overturn an election. Senator Rounds’ pat answer during President Trump’s impeachment was he did not do anything that warranted removal from office; this is why we have elections. Senator Thune basically never said anything but was always visible standing behind Senator McConnell during photo opportunities. We now know what Trump was willing to do to stay in power - there is no limit to his narcissism and greed. Donald Trump represents the type of individual that our Founding Fathers feared the most when they wrote the Constitution. It is time for every Trump supporter to reflect what they want this country to stand for – the rule of law or the rule of the great leader