Letters to the editor, July 1, 2022

The Ethics of Ethanol

The country is experiencing an energy “crisis.” A crisis brought about by regulatory responses to a perceived climate “crisis” and lately exacerbated by the Russo-Ukrainian War and international sanctions on export and purchase of Russian oil exports.

However, the world is on the cusp of a massive shortage of small grain crops, e.g., wheat and corn, also attributable to the Russo-Ukrainian war. We will witness in the coming months famine and starvation and death in much of Africa and South Asia as nations dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain crops go begging.

This past weekend we have seen President Biden mandate higher ethanol content in our national gasoline supply in response to our domestic energy “crisis.”

Aside from the very questionable energy balance from ethanol manufactured for fuel, (i.e., it very possibly takes more energy to make ethanol from corn than we ultimately derive from its use as a fuel), there are also issues of excessive aquifer withdrawals for ethanol manufacture and increased costs to manufacture cars that are ethanol compatible. Corn-for-ethanol is not a sustainable benefit to climate change. As a society we must get beyond that falsehood.

Corn should be a food crop, not a fuel crop. Our use of corn for fuel will be a contributing factor to world hunger, starvation, and death. We should all begin to avoid the use of ethanol containing gasoline.

Rodney Michael, Rapid City

