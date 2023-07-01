Letters to the editor, July 1, 2023

Dear Mayor and Mrs. Steve Allender

I am honored to send this brief note as you complete a remarkable period of eight years as mayor of South Dakota’s second largest city. Your service has been historic and extremely beneficial to the 75,000 citizens of RC.

In social policy management, your have truly been your “brother’s keeper” and helped dozens and hundreds of the city’s homeless and near destitute citizens who required just little help to achieve the basic needs of life. You recognized that the folks in RC would generously help and support your policies to make the prospect of family happiness and family security more available and within reach for all citizens in our city.

Your keen and brilliant tax policies led to the strong support by the taxpayers for the Monument Arena. This new facility will radically change the many entertainment venues within RC and greatly enhance quality of life issues for the entire “West River" region of SD and the surrounding states.

Now is the time for you and your family to "smell the roses”, increase your personal commitment with your church, and truly enjoy the wonderful qualities of leisure and personal family time.

As one former mayor, I understand the pressures of this position in public service. Your record exceeds the achievements of many other folks who have filled this civil management position. You have my respect and the deepest possible appreciation of our citizens.

I wish for you and your family many wonderful years in your retirement. When necessity requires your involvement again, I am certain you will willingly step forward with your brilliant insight into civic problem areas and serve the folks in RC again.

All the best.

Don Barnett, Rapid City

In response to Pritchard

I am writing in response to Kelsey Pritchard’s article, “Why pro-choicers should decline to sign the abortion measure petition. I work as a health advocate, helping girls ages 5-18 meet their health needs. In my line of work, despite education and access to birth control and other efforts to prevent teenage pregnancy, it does happen. In my 10 years as a health advocate, I haven’t had any pregnant teens want an abortion. If I had experienced the need for one, with one of my clients, I would hope that the State of South Dakota would have choices for them that are informed and healthy.

I liked the article in terms of ensuring the best possible health situations when it comes to abortion. Signing petitions should never pose a problem or a hardship for people that believe strongly about an issue. My point would be that if the focus could remain on the health of a pregnant women and the health of the baby that she wants to carry or not. It seems that so many emotions, and special interest groups get in the way of the core issue.

Patricia Collins, Rapid City

We deserve better

Maybe the words of one from our Revolutionary period philosophers (Freedom y’all) makes more sense today:

“When it shall be said in any country in the world,’ my poor are happy, neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners; my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want; the taxes are not oppressive; the rational world is my friend because I am a friend of its happiness’; when these things can be said, then may that country boast its constitution and its government.”

Thomas Paine — Rights of Man, Part the Second

Why are we content here in South Dakota to be rooted solidly in the twentieth century (and look fondly backwards)??

We and our current leaders, are not embracing progress, only failure.

We deserve better.

Brent Cogswell, Rapid City