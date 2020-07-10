Letters to the editor, July 10, 2020
Confirming what we know
To the editor,
Concerning the story "Sheriff denounces Mount Rushmore protest"
I want to thank you, the author of the story, and most importantly Mr. Kevin Thom. In your story you clearly and plainly have laid out what most people in Rapid City already know - Pennington County is biased against the Native American people that inhabit the same region. The insistence that such a protest was violent because it was unwanted is insanely hypocritical when this story details the same police brutality that to many Americans have become accustomed.
Metal slugs, shields, pepper spray, rubber bullets, or whatever weapon a police officer holds is unacceptable to use when they are not attacked.
Mr. Thom's remark concerning an agreement which was not upheld is laughable. The only reason the natural citizens to the land continue to protest is because of continued and systemic decisions not to honour a federal agreement entitling them to the subject of protest. You can't get offensive with someone who is only trying to get back what is rightfully theirs!
Lastly I would like to thank Mr. Thom for reassuring me that moving away from Rapid City, and Pen nington County was the best decision I ever made. The community outreach in Lake County has given me a small bit of (sure call it hope) in law enforcement. Maybe someday Rapid City will stop trying to police the reservations and focus on the exponentially growing social problems inside the city.
Mark Eisenbraun
Supporting the Senate
To the editor,
The reasoning for each state having two Senators no matter what the population is quite obvious. When forming our Constitution and earlier articles of confederation the smaller populated states, not wanting to be dominated by larger populations, needed a "safeguard" from being dictated to. Great idea. Without it those original 13 colonies would not have ratified anything.
I'm talking mainly about the southern colonies. It kept a balance of power between large population states and small ones. Large populated states controlled the House of Representatives(the power of the purse) and an equal opportunity Senate was formed that had many powers also. Fast forward 80 years, the equal opportunity Senate became unbalanced by new states entering the Union that did not subscribe to "southern thinking" so to speak. We had a horrible war with ourselves because our governmental balance did not hold up. Fast forward another 100 plus years it has become painfully obvious that our Democracy will always suffer political strife as its nature is'nt and never has been "majority rule".
If our Constitutional form of government is viewed as viable today as it was at the beginning, then we will always get what we always got.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
The Republican Ethos
To the editor,
When your governor advised people who were concerned about Covid-19 to “stay home” from President Donald Trump’s Rushmore rally, did she not realize that, unlike gonorrhea, Covid-19 can be spread by those who are reckless to those who are vulnerable, regardless of how hard the vulnerable try to protect themselves and their neighbors?
Or was it simply her position that people who are at low risk need not concern themselves with the rights and welfare of the old or infirm?
Sadly, under Trump, such unapologetic selfishness has become the ethos of the Republican Party.
Lowell Thomes, Eugene, OR
