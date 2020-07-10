× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, July 10, 2020

Confirming what we know

To the editor,

Concerning the story "Sheriff denounces Mount Rushmore protest"

I want to thank you, the author of the story, and most importantly Mr. Kevin Thom. In your story you clearly and plainly have laid out what most people in Rapid City already know - Pennington County is biased against the Native American people that inhabit the same region. The insistence that such a protest was violent because it was unwanted is insanely hypocritical when this story details the same police brutality that to many Americans have become accustomed.

Metal slugs, shields, pepper spray, rubber bullets, or whatever weapon a police officer holds is unacceptable to use when they are not attacked.

Mr. Thom's remark concerning an agreement which was not upheld is laughable. The only reason the natural citizens to the land continue to protest is because of continued and systemic decisions not to honour a federal agreement entitling them to the subject of protest. You can't get offensive with someone who is only trying to get back what is rightfully theirs!