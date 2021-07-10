Letters to the editor, July 10, 2021

Address the actual problem

The article in the Thursday June 24, 2021 edition about local opposition to the proposed uranium mining process and its effect on the water tables included a response from Dewey-Burdock Project Manager Mark Hollenbeck. His charge that the environmental groups should not be opposed to the 'only large scale, carbon-free system for electricity we have' is an egregious use of the 'straw man' debate tactic and fallacy. These people are against the method the company plans to use in extracting the uranium, and the damage that would do to the water supply and ground water. This in no way refers to the actual process of nuclear energy. He should be required to address the actual problem and concerns.