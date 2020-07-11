Letters to the editor, July 11, 2020

The Republican Ethos

Questionable actions

I truly question the mentality of the people at the helm of allowing this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to proceed. It is obvious that economic factors have taken precedence over the safety of the people. Those coming in will inevitably expose those of us who live here. The article of July 7, 2020 obviously conveys an attitude of "We are reactive rather than preventative" by offering a mere 1300 tests to just local residents & ultimately making them guinea pigs! What about other people in the Black Hills who will be exposed by the visitors coming in & traveling around the Hills area, stopping for beverages, food, gas, etc? So many more will be exposed by all of these outsiders professing their right to exercise their rights! Those of us who realize the rational common sense thought on this, know full well this influx of people is going to have serious ramifications...not just here but for the USA and the World! Get ready Black Hills-- we will be the next COVID Hot Spot & generate many more as a result- all because of our selfishness and greed placed above the cost of human safety & lives!