Letters to the editor, July 11, 2020
Beware the woke iconoclasts
To the editor,
I have always viewed the Confederate flag as an enemy flag. I could never understand why we had Confederate statues in public places or military bases named after traitors. However, I warn against denouncing past historical figures based on the enlightened judgment of the present. When I apply my own standards of “down with enemy statues” to the Crazy Horse Memorial; yeah, my liberal soul is troubled, he did take up arms against us. Perhaps our sense of guilt gives him a pass.
It could be argued that human history is a scathing indictment against us all. It is a brutal story of conquest, theft, murder, massacre, and the exploitation of the powerless by the powerful. Indeed, every group, nation, sect, and organization with a past has been guilty. Collectively, the people of yesteryear were more racist, sexist, and religiously chauvinistic than people today, and they had fewer rights; that’s how we know America is working.
I stand with those who want Confederate symbols toppled, but not the statues of our flawed American heroes. Beware of iconoclastic ‘woke’ zealots, my fellow progressives; imagine an ‘animal-rights’ enlightened future that topples Barak Obama statues because he was a carnivore.
Richard A. Jones, New Underwood
November is our last chance
To the editor,
His own words describing his actions approach to the presidency speak for themselves: “Driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism. This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped and it will be stopped very quickly.”
Though he mentioned no one by name, the implications were there, coming through loud and clear. He failed to meet Stanford Adelstein's low expectations of his ability to call for a unified commonality and instead played to the crowd chanting "USA, USA;” whenever I hear that, all I can picture is Nuremberg, Germany in 1936.
A recent letter writer criticized Mr Adelstein, saying that the Democratic Party was responsible for "rendering themselves alien" and proceeding to present a laundry list of FOX News talking points (omitting only "Benghazi !")
A brief examination of that rant turns a mirror on those supporting the head trumpublican and all those encouraging and enabling his onslaught against a caring, righteous nation.
As former Texas governor Ann Richards once said, "Life ain't fair, but government ought to be."
Vote in November. It could be your last opportunity to save our country.
Brent Cogswell, Rapid City
Supporting the Senate
To the editor,
The reasoning for each state having two Senators no matter what the population is quite obvious. When forming our Constitution and earlier articles of confederation the smaller populated states, not wanting to be dominated by larger populations, needed a "safeguard" from being dictated to. Great idea. Without it, those original 13 colonies would not have ratified anything.
I'm talking mainly about the southern colonies. It kept a balance of power between large population states and small ones. Large populated states controlled the House of Representatives(the power of the purse) and an equal opportunity Senate was formed that had many powers also. Fast forward 80 years, the equal opportunity Senate became unbalanced by new states entering the Union that did not subscribe to "southern thinking" so to speak. We had a horrible war with ourselves because our governmental balance did not hold up. Fast forward another 100 plus years it has become painfully obvious that our Democracy will always suffer political strife as its nature isn't and never has been "majority rule".
If our Constitutional form of government is viewed as viable today as it was at the beginning, then we will always get what we always got.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Sowing confusion
To the editor,
Early in the pandemic Governor Kristi Noem evangelized that distancing, good hygiene and masks flatten the curve, without overwhelming hospitals. So far, we’ve succeeded. On the other hand, she’s certain that “we can’t stop the virus, we can only slow it down”, majority gets infected, which is not a certainty at all. Our hottest spot, New York City, stopped spread with about 25% of people infected when local government got serious and people agreed to do the right things. In New Zealand and Taiwan, for instance, where authorities committed to stop COVID-19, citizens cooperating to protect each other, the epidemic never took off. Their businesses resume with less rigorous distancing. If a well off country with an intact government fails to stop COVID-19, it’s not because they can’t. They won't. They prefer playing political games with citizens’ lives. Governor Noem’s current messaging- advice to mask in public if you happen to feel like it, otherwise party up, yell and sing barefaced in a crowd if the spirit moves you- sows confusion, empowers denial, prolongs the epidemic, and ultimately kills or disables people, who would before long be laughing, singing, working and building the post-COVID economy after uniting to beat the virus.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
The Republican Ethos
To the editor,
When your governor advised people who were concerned about Covid-19 to “stay home” from President Donald Trump’s Rushmore rally, did she not realize that, unlike gonorrhea, Covid-19 can be spread by those who are reckless to those who are vulnerable, regardless of how hard the vulnerable try to protect themselves and their neighbors?
Or was it simply her position that people who are at low risk need not concern themselves with the rights and welfare of the old or infirm?
Sadly, under Trump, such unapologetic selfishness has become the ethos of the Republican Party.
Lowell Thomes, Eugene, OR
Questionable actions
To the editor,
I truly question the mentality of the people at the helm of allowing this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to proceed. It is obvious that economic factors have taken precedence over the safety of the people. Those coming in will inevitably expose those of us who live here. The article of July 7, 2020 obviously conveys an attitude of "We are reactive rather than preventative" by offering a mere 1300 tests to just local residents & ultimately making them guinea pigs! What about other people in the Black Hills who will be exposed by the visitors coming in & traveling around the Hills area, stopping for beverages, food, gas, etc? So many more will be exposed by all of these outsiders professing their right to exercise their rights! Those of us who realize the rational common sense thought on this, know full well this influx of people is going to have serious ramifications...not just here but for the USA and the World! Get ready Black Hills-- we will be the next COVID Hot Spot & generate many more as a result- all because of our selfishness and greed placed above the cost of human safety & lives!
Juanita Short, Rapid City
