Letters to the editor, July 14, 2021
Cases are increasing
It’s high summer: Sturgis is getting ready for its in-your-face, COVID, motorcycle Bacchanalia, and the Delta Variant has ticked up COVID cases across the country (mostly among the unvaccinated) some 47% just this past week. But not to worry, Kristi Noem-devoted, God-fearing South Dakotans.
Kristi’s got this. All those lies about SD having the highest COVID infection rate in the world, per capita, last November were Leftist Media propaganda for idiot consumption only. You know and I know better! besides, you are under Divine Noem Protection.
So avoid the shots and get out there and party! What are a few thousand more dead Trump voters anyway?
Randal McChesney, Bellevue, WA
A different kind of endorsement
Just wanted to encourage your voters to keep electing Kristi Noem! If they do that, she will remain employed, and the rest of the country won't have to continue laughing at her.
Evidently she wants to run for President. Not a good use of her special interest money! Someone needs to educate her, that if you insult the state with the most voters, you will not get elected at the national level. (Example: Donald Trump) She appears to need pandemic education too, based on your state's deplorable rate of Covid infections. Something that could have been avoided.
Not sure how she got elected in the first place, but please keep her there! Whoever she ran against must have been pretty bad...was it the MyPillow clown? Good thing she is in a flyover state...she would not get elected dogcatcher in most of the country. Keep re-electing her, please!
Richard Smith, Albany, Ore.
Coming in from Denver
Just wanted to encourage your voters to keep electing Kristi Norm! If they do that, she will remain employed, and the rest of the country won't have to continue laughing at her.
Evidently she wants to run for President. Not a good use of her special interest money! Someone needs to educate her, that if you insult the state with the most voters, you will not get elected at the national level. (Example: Donald Trump) She appears to need pandemic education too, based on your state's deplorable rate of Covid infections. Something that could have been avoided.
Not sure how she got elected in the first place, but please keep her there! Whoever she ran against must have been pretty bad...was it the MyPillow clown? Good thing she is in a flyover state...she would not get elected dogcatcher in most of the country. Keep re-electing her, please!
Michael Howard, Denver, Colo.