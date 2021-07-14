Letters to the editor, July 14, 2021

Not sure how she got elected in the first place, but please keep her there! Whoever she ran against must have been pretty bad...was it the MyPillow clown? Good thing she is in a flyover state...she would not get elected dogcatcher in most of the country. Keep re-electing her, please!

Richard Smith, Albany, Ore.

Coming in from Denver

Just wanted to encourage your voters to keep electing Kristi Norm! If they do that, she will remain employed, and the rest of the country won't have to continue laughing at her.

Evidently she wants to run for President. Not a good use of her special interest money! Someone needs to educate her, that if you insult the state with the most voters, you will not get elected at the national level. (Example: Donald Trump) She appears to need pandemic education too, based on your state's deplorable rate of Covid infections. Something that could have been avoided.

Michael Howard, Denver, Colo.

