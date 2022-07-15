Letters to the editor, July 16, 2022

Problems looming

Reading about the proposed meat-packing plant in Rapid City, I see many problems looming on the horizon.

My husband Bill worked 30 years for Morrell’s in Sioux Falls (1969-99). The smell was always there. Fines for Morrell’s continuing pollution of the Big Sioux River were frequent.

I thought that by 2022, the smell would be gone.

I visited the Falls Park in Sioux Falls on July 7 and 9, and was surprised to be confronted with that same offensive smell.

In April, I was also at the Falls Park, which then had large signs saying, “Do not touch the yellow foam.” I didn’t see any foam at that time because of the extended drought, affecting the water flow.

Now, with recent rains, more water is evident at that park, with foam flying above brown water.

Smithfield bought Morrell’s, which was then bought by the Chinese in 2013, said to be the largest Chinese acquisition of an American company to that date. This Shuanghui Group also owns 146,000 acres of American farmland.

The funding for a billion-dollar plant at Rapid City presents more questions of possible foreign acquisition.

This meat-packing operation demands 5,000 gallons of water a minute. Here in the Black Hills, we have a limited water supply.

We need to protect our beautiful Black Hills, not pollute it.

Lois Wells, Custer