Letters to the editor, July 16, 2021
Time to prove we are a Christian nation
The claim that America is a Christian nation, (Advertisement in Saturday, July 3 Journal) based on words from many sources - Presidents, Supreme Court, Founding Fathers, Congress, and even a Foreign opinion back in 1833 - doesn’t prove a thing.
The “proof of the pudding is in the eating“ - namely in actions not words. If we claim to be a Christian nation then we better start acting like one. Dealing with systemic racism, white supremacy, the worship of Wall Street (capitalism), and the rising threat of fascism.
To claim to be a Christian nation we well might begin by taking seriously the words of the prophet Micah who said to the people of his day who were trying to be God’s people,
“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8
Or the words of 1 John 1:5-6
“This is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you, that God is Light, and in Him there is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with Him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.”
I love America! I fear for America! I celebrate America! I dream for a land where “liberty and justice for all” is truly practiced and where freedom includes the “right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all.
Larry Dahlstrom, Rapid City
Retired Pastor and ARNG Chaplain
Adding insult to mortal injury
Must Jason Ravnsborg add insult to mortal injury by claiming his victim threw himself at his vehicle? Did the victim summon Ravnsborg’s car into the breakdown lane as well? Did he write the article Ravnsborg was downloading on his phone not two minutes before he called 911 after hitting “something”? This is a despicable action by Ravnsborg and his legal team. They might as well claim aliens threw that poor man through Ravnsborg’s windshield. It is just despicable. Ravnsborg should man up, take the blame, and let Joseph Boever rest in peace.
Karen Ellison, Rapid City
Spend the money here
I read in the Journal that the last American troops will leave Afghanistan shortly. We've lost many brave American troops and many American tax dollars in Afghanistan and gained little for the American people. We just can't afford to have American troops everywhere. Let's bring American troops home to defend America. Let's spend our tax dollars on the needs of the American people like education and health care.
David J. Nickel, Spearfish
This explains it
The management of BHE/BHP have been in the news in a not very flattering way. The investor owned utilities (of which BHE/BHP is one), long ago were granted a monopoly status.
If you are in their service area and you need power, you contact them, you have no choice. In exchange for the monopoly status, they agreed to be regulated by what is now known as the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The task of the PUC members is to ensure that the utilities deliver their product to the users in an efficient and reliable manner. Doing so returns to them a profit deemed acceptable by the PUC board. With this in mind, the public utility has no customers, only users of what they supply. They plea to the PUC for permission to set rates and accordingly profits. Therefore, it is the PUC whom they must court in order to get the maximum return possible for their investors/owners.
Their methods include pacifying users to keep complaints to the PUC to a minimum, all the while trying to expand all the capitalistic methods they can use to prevent their users from doing something for themselves.
This explains the negative view they have of anyone trying to generate any of their own electricity.
Cal Hayenga Spearfish,
Election Laws
You probably won't see this on CNN or MSNBC or read it in most newspapers but here is what is in the election laws Texas is proposing, that the Democrats are fleeing Texas about. The bill proposes banning election officials from barring poll watchers, banning drive-thru voting except in cases of disability, prohibits sending out ballots unless they are requested, and requires proof of identity when requesting mail-in ballots. It does not even require a photocopy of an ID for mail-in ballot requests (VP Harris claims poor people have no copiers) but instead requires a drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number. It is hard to imagine someone without either of those. What this bill proposes is less restrictive than South Dakota and many other states, yet it is called "Jim Crow 2.0" by Biden, I presume those Democrats had to show ID to get on that plane to flee Texas. According to the picture of that flight (with their case of beer) they also weren't wearing masks, which Biden requires on all flights. Oh, another matter, if Democrats are correct that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election, why are they fighting audits so hard. It would seem logical to support audits to prove their case.
Jim Anderson, Hermosa
Time for a primary
"Does everyone in South Dakota realize that Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson are supporting Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski for their reelection bids?
Time to primary Dusty Johnson and John Thune.
Marian Gates, Rapid City
Conservatives are poor conservators
Are we confusing or blending conservatism with being a conservator or caretaker of public wellbeing? The definition of "conservator" exposes how conservatives are very poor conservators and that progressives are very good ones. Admittedly, when it comes to taking care of large corporations or big farms and ranches they do get on the ball and care for them. If only the rest of us had the same thing. Oh wait we do, it's called the Democratic party. Folks who gain nothing from conservatism yet believe the "yellow rain" story that Democrats are just tax and spend liberals who will take away your freedom should wake up and smell the coffee. Modern Republicans are tax and spend bureaucrats who tax the little guy and spend it on the big guys while Democrats want to tax the big guy and spend it on the little guy. The problem here is naivety. Conservatives want to conserve while keeping what is an actual finite supply for themselves while Democrats want to grow economically using this same finite supply, sharing with those who have not yet had much of a chance to benefit.
Fairer wages does not mean fewer jobs as those who "already enjoy" would like us to believe. Farmers and ranchers don't need Gov't hand outs just fairer prices.(out of room again)
Dave Freytag, Rapid City