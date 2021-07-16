Letters to the editor, July 16, 2021

Election Laws

You probably won't see this on CNN or MSNBC or read it in most newspapers but here is what is in the election laws Texas is proposing, that the Democrats are fleeing Texas about. The bill proposes banning election officials from barring poll watchers, banning drive-thru voting except in cases of disability, prohibits sending out ballots unless they are requested, and requires proof of identity when requesting mail-in ballots. It does not even require a photocopy of an ID for mail-in ballot requests (VP Harris claims poor people have no copiers) but instead requires a drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number. It is hard to imagine someone without either of those. What this bill proposes is less restrictive than South Dakota and many other states, yet it is called "Jim Crow 2.0" by Biden, I presume those Democrats had to show ID to get on that plane to flee Texas. According to the picture of that flight (with their case of beer) they also weren't wearing masks, which Biden requires on all flights. Oh, another matter, if Democrats are correct that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election, why are they fighting audits so hard. It would seem logical to support audits to prove their case.