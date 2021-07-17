Letters to the editor, July 17, 2021
America's standing is falling
Of a survey by Pew Research Center of Global Attitudes, 57% of 16 different countries think that the U.S. used to be a beacon of Democracy in the world but has fallen dramatically in recent years (especially since the "Big Lie" of the GOP and the restrictions placed on voting this year by Republicans).
Witness Arizona on the phony "recount of the recount of the recount" of ballots cast in November! Republicans today believe the only way to win is by fewer and fewer people voting (and by the way, those voters are usually white). Making people stand in line for six hours or more to vote their choice is cruel, but common in GOP controlled states. As a country, we can - we need to do better.
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
Understanding hatred
In the opinion pages lately (July 3), hatred seems to be everywhere. There is little sense I can make of it. Republicans are hated for this and that and they are inching us closer and closer to a Soviet State. The Democracy is in shambles! The governor is lambasted over one thing or another and is an embarrassment and dangerous.
An athlete received criticism over a protest stunt at an Olympic event. Now the flag and the whole country are racist and therefore an object of hate. The drafters of the marijuana measure must have thought that once passed you could have a cannabis plantation in your back yard. Now the Dept. of Health is hated for trying to regulate a gateway drug.
On and on.
The only letter that made a little sense was an idea that because of a lack of understanding of what they are about, both Republicans and Democrats ought to study “Critical Constitutional Theory”.
But where is all the hate coming from? Then, almost prophetic in a way, the answer came in another editorial piece a day later. Misunderstood Marxism?
Matthew Schmidt, Summerset