Letters to the editor, July 17, 2021

America's standing is falling

Of a survey by Pew Research Center of Global Attitudes, 57% of 16 different countries think that the U.S. used to be a beacon of Democracy in the world but has fallen dramatically in recent years (especially since the "Big Lie" of the GOP and the restrictions placed on voting this year by Republicans).

Witness Arizona on the phony "recount of the recount of the recount" of ballots cast in November! Republicans today believe the only way to win is by fewer and fewer people voting (and by the way, those voters are usually white). Making people stand in line for six hours or more to vote their choice is cruel, but common in GOP controlled states. As a country, we can - we need to do better.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Understanding hatred

In the opinion pages lately (July 3), hatred seems to be everywhere. There is little sense I can make of it. Republicans are hated for this and that and they are inching us closer and closer to a Soviet State. The Democracy is in shambles! The governor is lambasted over one thing or another and is an embarrassment and dangerous.