Letters to the editor, July 18, 2020

We need a change

To the editor,

As an Army Veteran and a paid member of the American Legion Post 22 Rapid City, I would like to endorse Joe Biden for President. Also we know he is going to pick a woman for Vice President, and he has a lot of choices.

Are you tired of fake news, and hearing that the press is the enemy of the people?

We all have the right to Freedom of the Press, Religion, Right to Vote, and also Vote by mail and absentee ballot and vote early and we need to end restricting and gerrymandering. We also need to put a limit on campaign contributions and also the abuse of Citizens' United. We need to reform police departments and stop the violence and all races and minorities need to have the right to vote. We need to get big money out of politics.