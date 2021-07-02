Letters to the editor, July 2, 2021
What happened to the promise?
As South Dakotans are well aware, we did pass the marijuana initiatives (both medical and recreational). We are also aware that the will of the voters was stymied once again by an overactive "Big Government", the same kind that our Conservative party has promised to keep us free from. What happened to that promise? Does it only apply when the other side steps in to direct our lives? An explanation is required in this matter, not just our Lady Guv showing up on T.V. in a political infomercial telling us that the people of S.D. have spoken and that she is working to heed our wishes. What a whopper! Our wishes were "what we passed as a referendum" not what the current regime tells us is we voted for. Do the Governor and conservative cronies really believe that the majority of voters will buy this "yellow rain" version of governing that they are trying to trickle down on us. Coincidently, this is not the first time our leaders have changed the narrative after the vote is taken. Who do these people think they are? What has happened to our so called democratic form of government,
as conservative States all across the country have adopted a platform of anti democracy and "truth be damned". Wish I had more room to write.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
The American Flag
Like many of us, Gwen Berry was deceived in believing that draping the American Flag around herself and representing Americans, she would be liked and respected. But for those of us who have brought a good light on America, these past four years have shown the true face of America and that is- hatred.
As a person who has spent 20 years in military service to this country and whose family has over 60 years of service (father was a Tuskegee Airman, served in WWII and the Korean War; a brother who was a member of the Army Special Forces during Desert Storm, and another brother who served ), I will no longer fly, stand for, or salute the American flag that now stands for hatred. People of color have served this country over the years but no matter how hard we try, America still hates us.
At least Germany has admitted to their wrongdoing against the Jews but Americans would like to go back to the “good ole slavery days”. No thanks.
Linda Palzkill, Rapid City