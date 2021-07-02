Letters to the editor, July 2, 2021

What happened to the promise?

As South Dakotans are well aware, we did pass the marijuana initiatives (both medical and recreational). We are also aware that the will of the voters was stymied once again by an overactive "Big Government", the same kind that our Conservative party has promised to keep us free from. What happened to that promise? Does it only apply when the other side steps in to direct our lives? An explanation is required in this matter, not just our Lady Guv showing up on T.V. in a political infomercial telling us that the people of S.D. have spoken and that she is working to heed our wishes. What a whopper! Our wishes were "what we passed as a referendum" not what the current regime tells us is we voted for. Do the Governor and conservative cronies really believe that the majority of voters will buy this "yellow rain" version of governing that they are trying to trickle down on us. Coincidently, this is not the first time our leaders have changed the narrative after the vote is taken. Who do these people think they are? What has happened to our so called democratic form of government,