Letters to the editor, July 2, 2022

Life begins at first breath

There is no such thing as an unborn baby. They are fetuses. Job 33:4 says. "The spirit of God has made me and the breath of the Almighty gives me life." Isiah says, "Thus says God and the Lord who created the heavens and the earth and its offspring who gives breath to the people on it and spirit to those who walk on it."

Genesis 2:7 says, "Then the Lord formed man from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a human being." Job 32:8 says, "But it is the spirit in man and the breath of the Almighty gives them understanding."

A fetus becomes a living soul when God breathes into him the breath of life. A fetus is not a human being until it is born and God breathes the breath of life into it. Abortion should be legal.

There are 7.9 billion people now. More than 1.5 billion babies have been aborted. One billion more souls are expected to be born by 2030. The Earth cannot healthfully sustain 1.5 billion more people.

Robert Ackerman, Rapid City

Unconstitutional

We all are members of a belief system. Most commonly our system of beliefs is reflected in our religious affiliation. Christian, Muslim, Buddhism are probably the most common. Some people who claim to follow the Christian system have decided that everyone would be better off if they were forced through laws to follow those beliefs.

The First Amendment to our Constitution prevents government requiring a specific belief system. Also government is not allowed to prevent us from following our chosen belief system. My belief system allows a women, in consultation with her health care provider, to make a decision as to the procedure or medical treatment that is appropriate.

Trying to regulate a persons sexual orientation, who they can marry, or their sexual practices, is also forcing one belief system on everyone. Since our government is prohibited from establishing a specific “belief system” these things are therefore unconstitutional.

Robert VandeVenter, Rapid City

Be responsible

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade it’s time to make Republicans and right to lifers responsible for their decision. Laws should be made so that women who are forced to have children they don’t want, the child (regardless of race) is given to people who are anti abortion.

The first unwanted child born in South Dakota should go to Gov. Noem. Anyone registered as a Republican will receive one of these unwanted children as soon as they are born (and no it’s to late to change your party affiliation).

Since women have lost their right to choose, so should republicans and right to lifers.

Linda Palzkill, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0