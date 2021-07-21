Letters to the editor, July 21, 2021

Change the name

The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) is going to build a sacred garden which will include information about Mato Tipila (Bear Lodge), one of the four significant landmarks it will point to. In their desire to protect Indigenous cultures of Paha Sapa, SURF should make every effort to ask President Biden to make a Presidential Proclamation to correct the name of this landmark.

Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis says the landmark’s name (Devils Tower) has been in place too long to be changed now. But aren’t we so very often told that it’s never too late to right a wrong? Isn't it time to correct how the Lakota language was misinterpreted by the 1875 Dodge expedition? Why would “devil” even be appropriate for this geological formation? Why are we promoting the Devil anyway? Christians always say we should avoid the Devil, yet it seems to be Christians who want to hold on to a name that is spiritually offensive to Indigenous People.

For how long and how often will we disrespect Indigenous People on whose land we reside? Change the name. Bears Lodge it is!

Sylvia Lambert, Interior

Discussions should begin now