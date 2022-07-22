Letters to the editor, July 22, 2022

Taxation without representation

After 23 years in the military I was fortunate to spend eight years in Europe. Many historic schools ie. Oxford University, oh! and also bridges like Tower Bridge. These are over 100 years old. I recently visited my home state of NewYork. I visited my elementary school and walked the halls.

This school is still in use and I thought it was old 60 years ago.

I fished off of the bridge my grandfather took me to over 60 years ago, still in use. Now in South Dakota the schools and bridges have an “End of Life” date to them but other areas of United States have schools and bridges 70 to 100 plus years and still in use. I do believe it comes down to maintaining what we have instead of a preplanned replacement date.

When my house needs maintenance I do it.

I don’t replace the house. It’s just not cost effective. If our county commissioners insist on raising the wheel tax to build new bridges they should re-calibrate their cranium (it needs maintenance).

Use the current finances for maintenance such as non destructive inspection, corrosion control, resurface, paint.

To increase the wheel tax without a ballot vote is Taxation without Representation.

Truman Backus, Rapid City

End minority rule

Governor Noem’s refusal to debate candidate Jamie Smith on middle of the road SDPB, baselessly accusing them of swinging far left, brings culture war to the governor’s race.

She may think that’s how to avoid repeating her close call almost losing to Billie Sutton in our overwhelmingly Republican state. Lori Walsh performed SDPB’s annual reading of the Declaration of Independence.

I heard treats for the right, famous complaints about “a multitude of New Offices… swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” I was more surprised to be reminded of the Declaration’s demand for more effective government, repeated complaints that King George blocked laws “most wholesome and necessary for the public good… of immediate and pressing importance…” It accuses him of obstructing “Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners… refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither…".

Freedom did not mean libertarianism or blocking immigrants. The Founders intended government able to address needs by passing or rescinding laws while remaining stable, the opposite of our current deadlocked government, threatened by the insurrectionist wing of the GOP. Neither filibuster nor gerrymander appear in the founding documents. They enable minority rule. To regain effective government, they need to disappear.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

No puppy mills

July 21 was“No Pet Store Puppies Day.” This National Day was created to raise awareness about puppy mills and their connection to pet stores that sell puppies, while urging the public to adopt their best friend from a shelter or rescue or do their research to find a reputable breeder.

The public is directly funding the puppy mill industry through their purchases. If we want to see an end to this cruel and inhumane industry, change needs to start with each and every one of us.

The safest way to avoid puppy mills is by adopting from your local rescue or shelter. If you are set on buying, follow these tips to make sure you aren't buying from a puppy mill:

- Research the breeder and read reviews

- Ask the breeder for the genetic health records of the adult breeding dogs

- Ask for state or federal inspection reports

- Always demand to meet the parent dogs and see how they are living.

For more information on puppy mills and pet stores in your state, visit BailingOutBenji.com

Gelynn Passmore, Rapid City

Past, Present, and Future of North American Bison

A unique opportunity to reﬂect on the United States’ National mammal, Bismarck State College’s Dakota Bison Symposium (July 23 - 25) included enriching presentations at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, an art exhibition, Native American drumming and dance, documentary screenings and guided ﬁeld tours.

We had the chance to hear about the cultural significance of returning the bison to Native American communities, and how it can lead to improved health indicators for people and our environment. We saw discussions about the federal eﬀorts to conserve the bison, and about rearing bison for commercial purposes in a way that heals the land. We learned about the pre-historic presence of the Bison in North America, and how American History is profoundly tied to the history of the Bison. It’s worth quoting from author Dr. Dan Flores’ presentation on this last topic: “Senseless destruction is America’s historical memory of the animal that has now become our sole National Mammal. The buﬀalo’s fate is one of the stories we really ought to understand and internalize as part of our historical trajectory.”

Azimuth World Foundation was a proud planning partner of the event.

Mariana Marques, Bismarck, ND

Crime continues

What is it about no that people do not understand?

Responsibility/Negligence. Some children start out as bullies, continue as teenagers and criminals in adulthood. It like pushing a student through school, then graduating...and still cannot read. Repeat criminals is the fault of the judicial system.

Legalizing drugs contributes t crime. Abortion legalized 49 years ago has killed over 40 million babies. Abortion is murder. Sanctuary cities protect criminals. Open borders invite criminals. Crime keeps the entire judicial system in business. If everyone did their job, crime would diminish and millions would be out of a job.

Politicians are responsible for creating laws to protect citizens and punish criminals. Governor posing with a gun and traveling promoting her future in politics is not doing her job. Enabling the irresponsible by feeding, clothing, housing, food, medical assistance weakens the possibility of people caring for themselves. Parents can stop criminal activity by youth simply for youth to understand the meaning of "no".

Every person can help curb crime. Get Involved. Assist law enforcement any way we can. Protect our community and it's citizens.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City