Letters to the editor, July 23, 2021
Marxism: A failed theory
Karl Marx’s theory of class conflict has failed repeatedly over the past century. He taught that the primary conflict in industrial societies was between the capitalist bourgeoise and the proletariat workers. The only answer, said Marx, was violent revolution, when workers would seize the means of production and overthrow capitalists who desired to get rich at the expense of the poor workers. This would dawn the Utopian Socialist Society.
Today, CRT guru Ibram X Kendi’s virulent anti white/private property/police brand of Marxism has infiltrated most US colleges & universities, and is now focused on K-12 education. He demands a Govt dept that would be INDEPENDENT/UNACCOUNTABLE to all other branches of govt and could abolish any law, curtail any speech, and call opponents “racists” worthy of imprisonment! Such a path would terminate private property rights, basic individual rights, and 1st Amendment protected freedom of speech, religion and thought.
As a Hispanic citizen and 25 year military veteran I will continue resistance against the domestic enemies of the US Constitution, flag, and ideals of life, liberty and happiness, I implore YOU to vigorously reject Marxism, and to pledge your life to NEVER allow this cancer to control of our nation. This would end the United States as a beacon of liberty for the world. A new generation of Minutemen need to rise and stand in defense of our faith, families, and freedom!
Edward Manzano, Rapid City
What are the odds?
If South Dakota is one of two states not showing an increase of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases, what are the odds that it is being covered up? If it is happening in 48 of the states, what are the odds that the Sturgis Rally will be the cause of a South Dakota resurgence. With the gambling permissible in this state, I would appreciate an online posting of odds. Not that I would gamble money, just for the incentive to continue isolation and mask protocols in public next month. Months after that will be required as well. Lies and greed people, which is what perpetuates this mess.
Mark Waters, Rapid City
Editor's Note: The South Dakota Department of Health clarified this week that they are not testing every positive case for variants. Instead, they are using "sentinel monitoring" so any presence of a variant may suggest much wider spread than is being reported.