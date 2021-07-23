Letters to the editor, July 23, 2021

What are the odds?

If South Dakota is one of two states not showing an increase of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases, what are the odds that it is being covered up? If it is happening in 48 of the states, what are the odds that the Sturgis Rally will be the cause of a South Dakota resurgence. With the gambling permissible in this state, I would appreciate an online posting of odds. Not that I would gamble money, just for the incentive to continue isolation and mask protocols in public next month. Months after that will be required as well. Lies and greed people, which is what perpetuates this mess.