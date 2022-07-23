Letters to the editor, July 23, 2022

Taxpayers get short end of the stick

No longer will you be able to do business with the Pennington County Administration building on Fridays. The 4-day week is going to be implemented starting in November. The hours on Monday thru Thursday will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No more Fridays.

Employees will be working 4 ten-hour days except for those who still want to work 8 hours (8-5 who one department head says they will accommodate). The office still will not provide service to the taxpayers on Friday. A suggestion was made to allow the 4 ten-hour days and that it may be a benefit to employees but to stagger the schedule and have some work Monday through Thursday and others work Tuesday through Friday. It was dismissed without consideration and could have been a win for both the employees and the taxpayers.

During the public comment it was pointed out that we are not customers.

Customers have a choice where they do business. Here in Pennington County we are taxpayers and do not have a choice where we pay our taxes or do required business.

County Commissioners have forgotten whom they work for and whom their duty and loyalty should be to. Taxpayers have received the short end of the stick and there’s nothing they can do about it. It’s a done deal. Just get used to it.

Janette McIntyre, Rapid City

We already know the outcome

Lots of news lately about the January 6 investigation and the treasonous criminals who tried to overthrow the US government by force on that date.

But what does that matter? The guilty know that all they have to do is stall any legal proceedings until Republicans take congressional control six months from now and all fact finding will stop. And, if any are actually convicted or sentenced (highly unlikely), all they have to do is wait until Donald Trump or his appointed stooge becomes president in 2025 when they'll all be pardoned anyway. So why watch this ongoing drama when we already know the outcome.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Not enough help

With the influx of people dealing with post-covid syndrome and struggling to hold down a job because of it, do you think 22 people making decisions on disability claims is enough? Was it even enough before the pandemic? On average, according to South Dakota's Department of Human Services, these twenty two people make decisions for 9,000 cases annually.

That's about 400 cases per person. That's more than one case a day counting weekends. The amount of physicians on staff for Disability Decision Services is only 15. That comes out to 600 cases per physician per year. Which is around 2 cases per day that they would have to look at. Is it a wonder that the wait times for disability determination decisions take years? When looking up suicide statistics for disabled individuals, you will not find any.

You will, however, find that one of the reasons disabled people commit suicide is financial insecurity. It makes me worry for these newly disabled covid survivors and their families. It makes me worry about the wait times for all disabled individuals becoming excessively long and putting a strain on an already vulnerable population.

Holly Berg, Sioux Falls