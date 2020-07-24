Letters to the editor, July 24, 2020

Who's going to stop him?

Come November, one of these two scenarios will almost certainly happen. If Trump, Putin and their swing state allies are at that time not certain they have the election rigged via their usual lies and voter suppression tactics, Trump will postpone it indefinitely or cancel it completely (same difference). If, however, they miscalculate, figure they have it in the bag, allow the election to take place and it doesn't go well for them, Trump will call it "fake" and refuse to leave office. We have a constitution, you say; he can't do these things! Wanna bet? Who's going to stop him? Republican congress people will once again violate their oaths of office, wipe their feet on that constitution and welcome the Fascist dictatorship they've worked so hard for. The military? You gotta be kidding. So all we patriots can do is help each other at the local levels and learn to survive in a country devoid of everything the USA once stood for--or will ever stand for again.