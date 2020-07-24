Letters to the editor, July 24, 2020
Chickens don't belong in the city
To the editor,
After all these years, I can’t believe that the chicken ordeal has popped up again. I thought this was settled the last time with a resounding “NO” and now here we go again.
Everyone should real Kevin Woster’s column in Saturday/Sunday paper. That pretty much sums it up. If you want chickens, move to the country. They do not belong in town. I grew up with chickens and they are not a nice ‘pet’ to have as some of you seem to think; and only 4 chickens per household – you’ll be lucky if you get 1 egg a day. They have mites, lice, etc. not to mention the rodents, skunks, etc. that will come when they know there are chickens around.
I’m asking the Council and Mayor to please say NO to this again. If they are allowed in my area of town, I can already see how that will go. For awhile it might be OK but then it will be like so many other things – not taken care of, let run wild, etc. We have enough problems keeping our area clean and upbeat without letting chickens in.
I’m sure I’m not the only one that feels this way so people, let your objections be knows. Write the Mayor, Council, Editor. Hopefully this chicken ordeal will be squashed again.
Sharon Rufledt, Rapid City
Are you kidding me?
To the editor:
I was raised on a small farm. Nine kids in the family – really 10 with a nephew. Raised Quarter Horses, cows, pigs and chickens. And of course haying. Like I said small but self sufficient for beef, pork, eggs, etc. Chores in the morning and evening 365 days a year. Normally done before school and after sports practice. Lots of poop scooping and NO ONE wanted to clean the chicken coop. Why? They are the filthiest animal to have and here is why?
There are four main types of disease affecting poultry: metabolic and nutritional diseases; infectious diseases; parasitic diseases; and behavioural diseases.
Metabolic and nutritional diseases
These are conditions caused by a disturbance of normal metabolic functions either through a genetic defect, inadequate or inappropriate nutrition or impaired nutrient utilisation. These include Fatty Liver Syndrome, Perosis (or slipped tendon), Rickets and Cage Layer Fatigue.
Infectious diseases
An infectious disease is any disease caused by invasion of a host by a pathogen which subsequently grows and multiplies in the body. Infectious diseases are often contagious, which means they can be spread directly or indirectly from one living thing to another.
Parasitic diseases
Parasitic diseases are infections or infestations with parasitic organisms. They are often contracted through contact with an intermediate vector, but may occur as the result of direct exposure. A parasite is an organism that lives in or on, and takes its nourishment from, another organism. A parasite cannot live independently.
I do not want this in any of my neighbors yard.
Mark Magbuhat, Rapid City
Who's going to stop him?
To the editor,
Come November, one of these two scenarios will almost certainly happen. If Trump, Putin and their swing state allies are at that time not certain they have the election rigged via their usual lies and voter suppression tactics, Trump will postpone it indefinitely or cancel it completely (same difference). If, however, they miscalculate, figure they have it in the bag, allow the election to take place and it doesn't go well for them, Trump will call it "fake" and refuse to leave office. We have a constitution, you say; he can't do these things! Wanna bet? Who's going to stop him? Republican congress people will once again violate their oaths of office, wipe their feet on that constitution and welcome the Fascist dictatorship they've worked so hard for. The military? You gotta be kidding. So all we patriots can do is help each other at the local levels and learn to survive in a country devoid of everything the USA once stood for--or will ever stand for again.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Democrats with guns
To the editor,
I have always taken gruff from my fellow liberal Democrats for my love of guns and the Second Amendment. I support same-sex marriage, abortion rights, Black Lives Matter, toppling Confederate statues, and I have never voted Republican. At the same time, I have two .40 pistols, a Ruger 9mm, two shotguns, a .22 rifle, a 30-06 with scope, and an AR-15 and AK-47, both with 30-round magazines (of course I discarded the bump-stocks). We have an arsenal of ammo and a shooting range on our 78 acres.
I learned to love guns in the U.S. Army (reserve) where I surprised myself by qualifying ‘expert’ with an M-16 on the range at Fort Jackson. That was my first experience with small arms, and I have loved them since.
I support gun rights because I just love guns. Some of my fellow gun enthusiasts, mostly Republican, claim they support gun rights as a remedy for a tyrannical government. I always thought they were crazy, until I saw what is happening in Portland, Oregon. Unidentified para-military personnel kidnapping citizens and trampling their constitutional rights is dangerous - and tyrannical. Maybe my Republican gun buddies have been right all along- “Don’t Tread on Me!”
Richard Jones, New Underwood
We must act now
To the editor,
If you or your children or grandchildren or friends that are hopefully still alive in 2050, you must help divert a catastrophic collapse of civilization by 2050 by demonstrating September 12, 2020.
We all must act "NOW". Several reports project a future where civilization will collapse by 2050 due to instability set off by Climate Change, Plastic In Our Oceans, Overpopulation, The Sixth Great Extinction Event, Rising Sea Levels, Environmental Destruction, and people trying to flee regions of the world that simply would be too hot for human habitation.
We will reach a 4 degrees C (7.2 degrees F) rise or more in the coming decades. Children ages 12 or over must watch this video and use their social media skills to make this demonstration happen on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Adults and children must use all social media to get people to make banners and posters and demonstrate in such great numbers that the world must respond.
In the United States, line your busiest streets and intersections (Wear masks and social distance) and show that we demand a habitable world now and into the future. We the people can make the governments act now!
Please Demonstrate September 12, 2020!
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J. Ackerman Rapid City
Learn from Lakota Culture
To the editor,
To get an angle on the monument problem, learn from Lakota culture. They don’t wantonly destroy nature, nor alter or name a geological formation for the glorification of mortals. They name landmarks after nature, such as Eagle Nest Butte on Pine Ridge Reservation. If Black Elk Peak had been named consistent with this practice, it would be called Owls Nest Peak.
Lakota people understand that even good men do bad things. Maybe that’s why Crazy Horse refused to have his photograph taken. Without a photograph, the sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski, intentionally or not, carved his own likeness into the mountain at Crazy Horse Memorial. Lakota and non-Lakota, alike, have remarked on this as they compare the front of the sculpture with Ziolkowski photographs. Moreover, Lakota, and other indigenous people, don't point with their fingers. I learned this as a Malaysia Peace Corps volunteer. In the spirit of Crazy Horse, we should take the monument down, or at least leave unfinished the outstretched arm with its pointing finger.
As monuments are protested, let’s rethink the meaning of elevating humans to monumental stature. Maybe take them down and focus instead on taking care of the health of the earth and of every living thing.
Sylvia Lambert, Interior
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!