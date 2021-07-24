Letters to the editor, July 24, 2021
I don't recognize it either
Kristi Noem recently lamented that she no longer recognizes the America in which she grew up.
For once, I agree with her for I no longer recognize the America in which I grew up. I grew up on a small family farm in the 50’s and 60’s. Farms were diversified and almost everyone made a decent living.
There was a government program safety net for farmers, but now that safety net is gone except for government subsidized crop insurance. We did not have prayer in the public schools. We did not have a partisan school board that wanted to dictate what teachers would teach. There was no denial of science.
Now the Republican party denies the science climate change and epidemiology. In the 50’s and 60’s the American people through their government did great things. We made it to the moon in a decade. Now billionaires pretend to be astronauts.
We built an interstate highway system that I doubt Republicans would support today. There were protests in the 60’s, but nobody stormed the US Capitol to take over the government for a would-be fascist dictator. This is the America I do not recognize.
Lynn DesLauriers, Rapid City
An open letter to Gov. Kristi Noem
In a few weeks our state will be inundated with hundreds of thousands of guests attending the Sturgis motorcycle rally. As you know, the Covid-19 pandemic continues, now with the Delta variant causing much illness and death, mainly among those who are unvaccinated. There is still time for the citizens of our state to be vaccinated. It is time for you to use your power and influence in this state to strongly encourage people to get vaccinated. The vaccine will save millions of lives if it can only get into people's arms. Many lives in our state will be saved if we are vaccinated. Please use you influence to get people vaccinated. This is not a political issue, nor should it ever have been. It is a public health crisis.
Kim Nearhood, Rapid City
What are the odds?
If South Dakota is one of two states not showing an increase of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases, what are the odds that it is being covered up? If it is happening in 48 of the states, what are the odds that the Sturgis Rally will be the cause of a South Dakota resurgence. With the gambling permissible in this state, I would appreciate an online posting of odds. Not that I would gamble money, just for the incentive to continue isolation and mask protocols in public next month. Months after that will be required as well. Lies and greed people, which is what perpetuates this mess.
Mark Waters, Rapid City
Editor's Note: The South Dakota Department of Health clarified this week that they are not testing every positive case for variants. Instead, they are using "sentinel monitoring" so any presence of a variant may suggest much wider spread than is being reported.