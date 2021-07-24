Letters to the editor, July 24, 2021

In a few weeks our state will be inundated with hundreds of thousands of guests attending the Sturgis motorcycle rally. As you know, the Covid-19 pandemic continues, now with the Delta variant causing much illness and death, mainly among those who are unvaccinated. There is still time for the citizens of our state to be vaccinated. It is time for you to use your power and influence in this state to strongly encourage people to get vaccinated. The vaccine will save millions of lives if it can only get into people's arms. Many lives in our state will be saved if we are vaccinated. Please use you influence to get people vaccinated. This is not a political issue, nor should it ever have been. It is a public health crisis.