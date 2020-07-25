Letters to the editor, July 25, 2020

Is this a good idea?

We know from past experience these people will be moving all over this area and we also know schools will be starting up according to our leaders. We close the swimming pools restrict sports events and concerts but Sturgis must go on. I think the ones that made that decision should attend the funerals caused by their actions to see what it does to families.

People need answers

This COVID crisis has affected us all in one way or another, when all of this hit I made a decision to stay home with my kids so we would be safer from this virus. We were all told we would have help financially because of this crisis. I started to receive unemployment for a short time, then at the begging of June without warning my payments were frozen much like so many others I'm sure. Also I know people who have been waiting months for "help" and receive nothing. People are suffering, wondering how were gonna buy groceries or even have gas to get to the store. I also know the unemployment department is swamped, and I try to have sympathy for that, however the department of unemployment also needs to understand they are holding peoples well being in their hands and those decisions impact lives. I wrote to four elected officials about this issue and have received one reply, all three of my state elected officials ( Thomas Brun, Kirk Chaffee, Gary Cammack) have not said one word regarding this. All I want is answers, but I have received nothing from anyone.