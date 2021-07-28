Letters to the editor, July 28, 2021

What are the odds?

If South Dakota is one of two states not showing an increase of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases, what are the odds that it is being covered up? If it is happening in 48 of the states, what are the odds that the Sturgis Rally will be the cause of a South Dakota resurgence. With the gambling permissible in this state, I would appreciate an online posting of odds. Not that I would gamble money, just for the incentive to continue isolation and mask protocols in public next month. Months after that will be required as well. Lies and greed people, which is what perpetuates this mess.

Mark Waters, Rapid City

Editor's Note: The South Dakota Department of Health clarified this week that they are not testing every positive case for variants. Instead, they are using "sentinel monitoring" so any presence of a variant may suggest much wider spread than is being reported.

Is it ignorance?

The National Center for Education Statistics ranked South Dakota 50th in the nation for teacher salaries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked South Dakota nurses salaries 50th in the nation. Governor Kristi Noem tweeted on June 11 that, "South Dakota has the strongest economy in America!"