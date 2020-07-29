Letters to the editor, July 29, 2020

Something to consider

An important and overlooked factor in Sturgis’s June 15th decision to hold the Rally was the threat of a lawsuit to be brought against the town. The City Council and City Attorney of Sturgis received a letter on June 11th, 2020 from lawyer Eric H. Chadwick, who represents Rushmore Photo & Gifts. Mr. Chadwick asserted that if the town of Sturgis decides to postpone or cancel the 80th Rally, it would “subject itself to claims of liability from my clients for its intentional misconduct.” The legal rationale offered was that, because Sturgis cannot claim to be the sole organizer of the Rally, it does not have the right to postpone or cancel it despite the threat of Covid-19 and the fact that the Rally occurs in Sturgis. This is legally questionable. The town of Sturgis has the responsibility to ensure public safety in the operations of businesses and events in its limits. City Manager Daniel Ainslie has explained that the potential lawsuit was influential in several Councilor’s decisions. The threatened suit was one factor among several, but it needs further investigation because the Sturgis community deserves to know more about its implications.