Letters to the editor, July 29, 2020
Something to consider
To the editor,
An important and overlooked factor in Sturgis’s June 15th decision to hold the Rally was the threat of a lawsuit to be brought against the town. The City Council and City Attorney of Sturgis received a letter on June 11th, 2020 from lawyer Eric H. Chadwick, who represents Rushmore Photo & Gifts. Mr. Chadwick asserted that if the town of Sturgis decides to postpone or cancel the 80th Rally, it would “subject itself to claims of liability from my clients for its intentional misconduct.” The legal rationale offered was that, because Sturgis cannot claim to be the sole organizer of the Rally, it does not have the right to postpone or cancel it despite the threat of Covid-19 and the fact that the Rally occurs in Sturgis. This is legally questionable. The town of Sturgis has the responsibility to ensure public safety in the operations of businesses and events in its limits. City Manager Daniel Ainslie has explained that the potential lawsuit was influential in several Councilor’s decisions. The threatened suit was one factor among several, but it needs further investigation because the Sturgis community deserves to know more about its implications.
Matthew Valades, Greensboro, NC
Learn from Lakota Culture
To the editor,
To get an angle on the monument problem, learn from Lakota culture. They don’t wantonly destroy nature, nor alter or name a geological formation for the glorification of mortals. They name landmarks after nature, such as Eagle Nest Butte on Pine Ridge Reservation. If Black Elk Peak had been named consistent with this practice, it would be called Owls Nest Peak.
Lakota people understand that even good men do bad things. Maybe that’s why Crazy Horse refused to have his photograph taken. Without a photograph, the sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski, intentionally or not, carved his own likeness into the mountain at Crazy Horse Memorial. Lakota and non-Lakota, alike, have remarked on this as they compare the front of the sculpture with Ziolkowski photographs. Moreover, Lakota, and other indigenous people, don't point with their fingers. I learned this as a Malaysia Peace Corps volunteer. In the spirit of Crazy Horse, we should take the monument down, or at least leave unfinished the outstretched arm with its pointing finger.
As monuments are protested, let’s rethink the meaning of elevating humans to monumental stature. Maybe take them down and focus instead on taking care of the health of the earth and of every living thing.
Sylvia Lambert, Interior
Lack of leadership
To the editor,
As peace talks proceeded for ending the long-running war in Afghanistan, President Trump was informed as early as January that bounties were being paid to Taliban-linked militants for killing American and coalition troops. The payer-organization was a Russian unit known to have performed covert assassinations in Europe. How has President Trump responded to this information? Was he angry? Did he initiate appropriate consequences against Putin? Alas, our president simply tried to keep it a secret. Trump’s non-action and secrecy led someone in the Pentagon to leak the story. We already knew that Trump never confronted Putin regarding 2016’s election interference. We’ve noted that Trump has ignored other Russian provocations throughout his presidency. Families of the twenty-some American service members killed since 2019 in Afghanistan deserve answers. Throughout his presidency, Trump has consistently shown adoration and special comity for Putin. He’s had many secret conversations with Putin and other high-level Russian ministers. He’s consistently supported Russia’s interests -- often to the detriment of our European allies. Can I be faulted for wondering if Trump is secretly beholden to Russia’s Putin? Furthermore, full economic recovery is unlikely without a national testing strategy. Shame falls on Thune and Rounds for lack of leadership.
David Wegner, Sioux Falls
We must act now
To the editor,
If you or your children or grandchildren or friends that are hopefully still alive in 2050, you must help divert a catastrophic collapse of civilization by 2050 by demonstrating September 12, 2020.
We all must act "NOW". Several reports project a future where civilization will collapse by 2050 due to instability set off by Climate Change, Plastic In Our Oceans, Overpopulation, The Sixth Great Extinction Event, Rising Sea Levels, Environmental Destruction, and people trying to flee regions of the world that simply would be too hot for human habitation.
We will reach a 4 degrees C (7.2 degrees F) rise or more in the coming decades. Children ages 12 or over must watch this video and use their social media skills to make this demonstration happen on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Adults and children must use all social media to get people to make banners and posters and demonstrate in such great numbers that the world must respond.
In the United States, line your busiest streets and intersections (Wear masks and social distance) and show that we demand a habitable world now and into the future. We the people can make the governments act now!
Please Demonstrate September 12, 2020!
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J. Ackerman Rapid City
Before it is too late
To the editor,
In the United States, response to the warnings about and the spread of the Covid-19 virus were certainly inadequate, in fact, some even initially believed the pandemic was some kind of hoax. However, current actions by our government and medical organizations are providing us with confidence that this disaster will be overcome. Similarly, we have heard warnings about human caused climate change since 1896, when the Swedish chemist, Svante Arrhenius, expressed concern that the enormous increases of burning coal would cause a significant rise in the emissions of heat trapping carbon dioxide into earth’s atmosphere. Today, we continually hear warnings from scientific communities around the world that we must decrease greenhouse gas emissions drastically or face devastating consequences. However, in South Dakota the people who believe human activities are causing climate change and that actions must be taken to avoid disasters only hovers around 50 percent. This is very dangerous because it may soon become impossible to avoid the life-threatening consequences of human caused global warming. If the government of the United States is concerned about our health and welfare, it should re-engage with the world governments who are making efforts to minimize future climate change disasters.
Harold Arns, Box Elder
Get over yourself
To the editor,
No Mask. No Sense. If one projects the virus & someone gets it, that is ignorance at its peak. Exhaling or sneezing into a mask, protects others. If Gov. Kristi Noem won't require people to wear a mask, then she needs to be replaced by someone who will. If you think you are too Macho or too cute to wear a mask, get over yourself. Care more about others than about yourself. The Mayor also has the responsibility to require people wear a mask. If any business does not require customers to wear a mask, close your doors and go home. Also, business employees also need to wear a mask. If this letter offends you, you may be part of the problem.
Allen McPherson, Rapid City
