Letters to the editor, July 3, 2020

Why are they coming?

Most tickets to Mount Rushmore fireworks went to South Dakota residents. numbers 2, 3 and 4 went or California, Colorado and Washington. I hope they are coming for patriotic reasons and not to protest and raise hell like they do at home. Based on past events, these States have allowed arson, vandalism, looting and no respect for police or authority.

Dangerous and reckless

Dear Governor Noem, Shame on you for allowing the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mt. Rushmore, featuring our dangerous and reckless President Trump. You are ignoring basic CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: requiring all participants to wear masks, social distancing, and conducting COVID-19 testing. Unfortunately, I know there will be participants coming from Washington DC where I live and throughout the US to attend this event. That puts me in danger. You, yes you Governor Noem are personally responsible for spreading COVID-19 that will most likely result from this event. You should have canceled this event. But you are spineless and bowed to political pressure to accommodate President Trump's need for a rally to satiate his ego and re-election. This event will endanger the lives of other South Dakotans and Americans throughout the United States. Shame on you, and may God have mercy on your soul.