Letters to the editor, July 3, 2020
Real Patriotism
To the editor,
Governor Noem risks lives by not enforcing masks and social distancing at the Fourth of July event at Mt. Rushmore.
We know:
- COVID cases are rising across the country.
- People can be asymptomatic carriers, unknowingly transmitting the virus.
- Short of staying home entirely, masks and social distancing are relatively easy ways to mitigate spread.
Wearing a mask and social distancing are less about protecting me and more about protecting people around me. Not doing these things puts everyone around you at risk, because you may unknowingly have the virus.
COVID kills people. Over 130,000 Americans and unless we rally to protect one another it will kill many more.
Our elders are especially at risk, as are Black and Indigenous Americans. More cases means more risk for our medical staff.
Real patriotism means doing what is best for one’s community, sacrificing to protect families, friends, and even strangers. Governor Noem is willfully risking lives. Her notion of liberty is inherently selfish – “I want to do what I want to do and you can’t stop me.” The freedom of a toddler. The show that Noem wants to give the President will likely cost lives. I hope she thinks it’s worth it.
Ross Haenfler, Grinnell, IA
So selfish
To the editor,
I would be remiss if I didn't voice my opinion regarding the visit President Donald Trump has planned to campaign at Mount Rushmore. Could he be any more selfish? Bringing together people without requiring masks? Having fireworks that pose great concern for fires in the Black Hills forest?
But the real concern is that at this time of a health crisis, and many states having more Coronavirus cases than all of the European countries, Why would he feel it so necessary to have this campaign stop in a South Dakota. Why would the governor act like an uneducated child doing this? Do they not realize that if a person survives this horrible disease that there is a great possibility that they will have pre-existing health issues for the rest of their lives. If they survive, they will probably have to declare bankruptcy? And what dangers does this add to our already taxed healthcare system. It appears that Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem simply do not care.
Please stop and seriously consider this before attending this unnecessary campaign stop, your life depends on it.
Marianne Dirksen, Council Bluffs, IA
Self-imposed alienation
To the editor,
Stanford Adelstein hoped President Trump’s speech would avoid “rendering alien” those of another party. Where have you been Mr. Adelstein? Democrats have been “rendering themselves alien” for years.
Feel free to pick an example from the following far-from-comprehensive list: dysfunctional cities, public school indoctrination, Brett Kavanaugh, unfounded impeachment, endless investigations, improper use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, elimination of the electoral college, defunding the police, supporting open borders, redefining sex and gender, ripping fully formed babies from the womb, fatherless families, creating/embracing fake news narratives, censorship via social media, Antifa, unfair sports competition, unconstitutional gun grabs, cancel culture, undermining national unity, Green New Deal, unworkable free health care and tuition, shaming and ostracism, single-payer insurance, political correctness, softening the language, illegal aliens, death panels, M13, human trafficking, campus mobs, dumbing down the curriculum, globalism, raising taxes, anti-Semitism, drugs-gangs-murder, eliminating ICE, socialism/communism, mob rule, calling everything and everyone racist, no solutions, no compromise, no participation, no results.
How about “rendering” this party’s “alienation” obsolete so our children will have a fighting chance at a promising future? The Democrat Party must be seen for what it is: a party that rejoices when destruction prevails.
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Why are they coming?
To the editor,
Most tickets to Mount Rushmore fireworks went to South Dakota residents. numbers 2, 3 and 4 went or California, Colorado and Washington. I hope they are coming for patriotic reasons and not to protest and raise hell like they do at home. Based on past events, these States have allowed arson, vandalism, looting and no respect for police or authority.
I have a bad feeling that they are not coming from far away California and Washington just to watch fireworks.
I hope we have zero tolerance for anything but peaceful protests.
Gayle Jorgenson, Rapid City
Dangerous and reckless
To the editor,
This is the email I sent to Governor Noem on 7-1-2020:
Dear Governor Noem, Shame on you for allowing the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mt. Rushmore, featuring our dangerous and reckless President Trump. You are ignoring basic CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: requiring all participants to wear masks, social distancing, and conducting COVID-19 testing. Unfortunately, I know there will be participants coming from Washington DC where I live and throughout the US to attend this event. That puts me in danger. You, yes you Governor Noem are personally responsible for spreading COVID-19 that will most likely result from this event. You should have canceled this event. But you are spineless and bowed to political pressure to accommodate President Trump's need for a rally to satiate his ego and re-election. This event will endanger the lives of other South Dakotans and Americans throughout the United States. Shame on you, and may God have mercy on your soul.
Larry Berman, Washington DC
Checkpoints
To the editor,
Early in the pandemic, Maine, Rhode Island and Hawaii required out-of-state visitors to quarantine. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now following suit; travelers arriving from several hot spot states must quarantine for 14 days, with the threat of fines for violators.
Could these various States have learned from the way South Dakota’s tribal governments are protecting their citizens with highway checkpoints? But don’t include South Dakota. Here, the wise and prudent actions of tribal governments are being assaulted by Governor Noem and her White House allies. Here, even in the worst national emergency of our lifetime, power is more important than people’s lives, especially the lives of Native Americans.
Sylvia Lambert, Interior
