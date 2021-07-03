Letters to the editor, July 3, 2021
Rigged swing states
The Republican party has made sure that 2020 has hosted the last legitimate national election the USA will ever have. They know they can't win in fair competition so they've rigged the swing states in ways that guarantee only Trump lackeys can win.
In other words, the old Soviet system of government will be given a huge boost when they re-take the House and Senate in 2022 and will be permanently locked in place when they re-take the presidency in 2024. In their entire history, Russians have never lived in a democracy. The people of the United States, however, have enjoyed something quite close to democracy for the past 232 years.
Therein lies a major difference between them and us. How will our politically dispossessed majority react to the destruction of the rights granted us in the Constitution? Anybody's guess; it's going to be interesting.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
The American Flag
Like many of us, Gwen Berry was deceived in believing that draping the American Flag around herself and representing Americans, she would be liked and respected. But for those of us who have brought a good light on America, these past four years have shown the true face of America and that is- hatred.
As a person who has spent 20 years in military service to this country and whose family has over 60 years of service (father was a Tuskegee Airman, served in WWII and the Korean War; a brother who was a member of the Army Special Forces during Desert Storm, and another brother who served ), I will no longer fly, stand for, or salute the American flag that now stands for hatred. People of color have served this country over the years but no matter how hard we try, America still hates us.
At least Germany has admitted to their wrongdoing against the Jews but Americans would like to go back to the “good ole slavery days”. No thanks.
Linda Palzkill, Rapid City
Regulations go too far
SD Department of Health’s proposed requirements for medical marijuana, as described in the 6/24 Journal, make it appear these guys intend virtually nobody to receive cannabis prescriptions.
For FDA approved drugs, once there is clear evidence of safety and effectiveness against at least one condition requiring treatment, presented via FDA’s rigorous, extremely expensive protocols, clinicians are free to prescribe the same drug for other conditions with evidence of safety and effectiveness “off label.” Absent FDA approval of cannabis, SD DOH seems to demand patients and their clinicians perform virtually impossible medico-legal forensics, including “a detailed, cited summary of peer-reviewed research that cannabis ‘produces superior treatment outcomes or fewer side effects’ than available medications”. Since cannabis’ politically driven Schedule 1 status limited research, there probably aren’t papers to back up patients’ claims pot works best for their constellation of symptoms.
Patients and clinicians have their experience. I suspect most SD clinicians agree that approving new Rxs by popular vote isn’t the best choice. Marijuana deserved thorough evaluation for risks and benefits with an eye on possible legalization. Absent that, it’s disingenuous to allow a referendum to legalize “medical marijuana”, then create procedures whose strict application renders legal use nearly impossible.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Abuse of power
I am embarrassed by our state’s leadership. The governor is first and foremost a public servant, not the place for an attention-grabbing, power hungry audition for higher office. While the ridiculous whinging about a lack of fireworks at Mount Rushmore in peak fire season is absurd, the acceptance of private funds to make mercenary fighters out of our proud men and women of the National Guard would be unthinkable in any previous administration.
I’m tired of constantly bracing for the next abuse of power. Kristi Noem is dangerous.
Sara Lynn Pesek, Spearfish
Critical constitutional theory
The debate of the hour is over systemic racism, the question of whether there has been and still is racism in law and culture. But what about the systemic elitism that underlies both our two political parties today?
While we are seemingly getting better at not being racist, we are getting worse at not being politically autocratic. Whether we have truly democratic or republican minds and hearts determines whether we have racist hands and feet. Today, Republicans seem to have little idea what real republicanism means, and Democrats seem to have little idea what real democracy means.
Has anyone stood up and argued we need to teach “critical constitutional theory,” the idea that our political, business, and cultural leaders have long been steeped in ignorance, and even today bathe themselves regularly in ugly partisanship and roiling anger? Our handsome and seemingly intelligent leaders are hypocritical and autocratic in most of what they say, do, and think.
How on earth are our leaders going to stop being racist, if they have stopped being American, stopped reading history, and stopped upholding the Constitution?
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
Do what is right
The United States of American is in the middle of its most dangerous period with a Republican Party that is attempting to subvert our democratic principles. The Republican Party's attempt to change the way people can or cannot vote, making it difficult if not impossible of many to vote, is pushing our Democracy towards a totalitarian rule by the the white minority. It this continues unchecked we will soon lose our ability to have open and fair elections.
The Republican party (nation wide) is doing what the South did after the Civil War to stop Black People from voting. Now the Republican party is taking us back to that time that limits voting rights to a select group. We the People are about to decide if we want a Democracy or Dictatorship, and possibly a Civil War that will annihilate this nation. Senators Rounds and Thune you have the power to stop this. Do what is right for the people, for this nation.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
National Guard for Hire
Our South Dakota National Guard has served the nation in military conflicts in support of the United States since the Civil War. It has also served the state in numerous flood, tornado and other natural disaster recoveries over the last 150 years. National Guard personnel understand that they have to leave their jobs and families to serve when called by the nation for military action, or by the state to serve in time of natural disaster. Never before has it been rented out to individuals.
This year for the first time, the South Dakota National Guard has been privatized. Rather than serving the nation or state, our National Guard service personnel are hired by individuals and required to leave their families and employment to further the personal and political agenda of out-of-state moneyed interests. This is not technically illegal but HIGHLY unethical. This administration is no slave to ethics and good government, but this renting out of our National Guard represents a new low in state government.
John Cunningham, Sioux Falls